After Months of Quarantine, Queen Elizabeth Spotted Riding Her Favourite Pony Again

LONDON: Days after she went into quarantine, Britain's Queen Elizabeth was photographed riding a 14-year-old Fell pony in Windsor Home Park on Sunday as the country eased stringent measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Queen Elizabeth II went into quarantine back on March 19, when a member of her palace was found to be covid-19 positive. Ever since she has been isolating at the Windsor Castle along with her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip and 22 royal staff members.

From there, she has issued a number of rallying messages to the nation, including televised addresses that have been a rarity during her 68-year reign.

Experts had earlier said that the royal might stay in self-isolation for months or years until the UK is free from coronavirus.

Talking to The Sun, Royal biographer Andrew Morton said that he feared the Queen might never return to her regular duties due to the deadly disease. As per him, the monarch will most likely be seen on TV or video instead of making public appearances.

