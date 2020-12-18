After Moon Probe Success, China Plans on Bringing Back Mars Soil Samples by 2030

China has successfully brought moon rocks to Earth by Chang’e-5 and now, it is planning to bring soil samples from Mars to Earth by 2030.

A report in the Daily Mail states that the officials have confirmed that Mars is next after the successful Moon mission where samples from the surface of Earth’s natural satellite have been brought back to the planet in over 45 years.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) authorities have not confirmed a date for the mission. Currently, a spacecraft of China Tianwen-1 is on its way to Mars. It left Earth in June 2020 and is expected to arrive in the orbit of Mars in February 2021. The spacecraft will then leave a rover there in the next couple of months.

Speaking about the Mars mission, the deputy director of the CNSA Wu Yanhau said that it would be implemented as planned.

Apart from China, there are sample-return missions planned by Japan as well. Additionally, NASA and European Union also have a combined Mars mission. The collection of samples from one of the moons of Mars will be done by Japan’s JAXA. On the other hand, Perseverance rover by NASA is also on its way to Mars. After collecting samples from Mars, it will deposit them in a capsule.

According to Wu, China will be conducting several space missions. These will include a sample return trip to Mars, exploration of Jupiter and asteroids, planetary missions and engineering missions which includes the creation of a new Chinese space station.

Chang'e-5, which brought samples from Moon rock, deployed a lander vehicle and an ascender vehicle to collect rock and soil samples. The samples then came back to the Earth with the help of the return capsule. It received the samples via the orbiting module.

A system that will be similar to Chang'e-5 is expected to be used for the sample-return Mars mission. China will become the second country to have an operational rover on Mars if this mission becomes successful.

The country has already sent the first lander which could explore the moon's far side. China aims to create satellites that can get signs of gravitational waves and spacecraft to monitor climate change.

Apart from all these ambitious missions, China also plans to use the space for a solar-power generator. If successful, it will become the largest man-made object in the Earth’s orbit.