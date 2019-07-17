Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

After Mumbai and Assam Police, Rajasthan Cops Show Off on Twitter With Seized Drug Stash

In a recent tweet from their official handle, the Rajasthan Police inquired if anyone has misplaced their 'smack', another name for heroin, and requested them to collect it from the police.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 17, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
After Mumbai and Assam Police, Rajasthan Cops Show Off on Twitter With Seized Drug Stash
Image credit: Rajasthan Police
It seems that the Rajasthan Police is slowly but surely catching up to social media humour, much like their Mumbai and Assam counterparts.

In a recent tweet from their official handle, the Rajasthan Police inquired if anyone has misplaced their 'smack', another name for heroin, and requested them to collect it from the police.

"Oops! Did anyone lost their smack? If yes, we have them! If you want them back contact us ASAP! Or else it'll be lost forever. We promise free stay & food at our expense! So hurry!" the Rajasthan Police read, which also tagged the centre's Narcotics Control Bureau.

The photo, tweeted by the Rajasthan Police show rows and rows of bags of a narcotic substance piled atop each other at a warehouse.

A separate image shows the interior of a warehouse where some black power has been shovelled out from a brick silo.

Soon after being posted, people started commenting on the photos in hilarious manner, with some even comparing it to a similar tweet by the Assam Police.

Notably, the post is similar to a tweet by Assam Police last month that 'invited' the owner of a huge 'consignment' to "please get in touch".

The June 4 tweet read, "Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don't panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police They will help you out, for sure."

Mumbai Police is also known for their humorous tweets and takes on road safety, which receive wide shares and appreciations on social media.

