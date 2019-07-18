After Mumbai and Assam Police, Rajasthan Cops Show Off on Twitter With Seized Drug Stash
In a recent tweet from their official handle, the Rajasthan Police inquired if anyone has misplaced their 'smack', another name for heroin, and requested them to collect it from the police.
Image credit: Rajasthan Police
It seems that the Rajasthan Police is slowly but surely catching up to social media humour, much like their Mumbai and Assam counterparts.
"Oops! Did anyone lost their smack? If yes, we have them! If you want them back contact us ASAP! Or else it'll be lost forever. We promise free stay & food at our expense! So hurry!" the Rajasthan Police read, which also tagged the centre's Narcotics Control Bureau.
Oops! Did anyone lost their #Smack?If yes, we have them! If you want them back contact us ASAP! Or else it'll be lost forever.We promise free stay & food at our expense!So hurry!@narcoticsbureau pic.twitter.com/GeeLvnxic0— Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) July 17, 2019
The photo, tweeted by the Rajasthan Police show rows and rows of bags of a narcotic substance piled atop each other at a warehouse.
A separate image shows the interior of a warehouse where some black power has been shovelled out from a brick silo.
Soon after being posted, people started commenting on the photos in hilarious manner, with some even comparing it to a similar tweet by the Assam Police.
It’s good to see a good living joke also! Who types shit!! Where else are they found?— kushrawat (@agentchandi) July 17, 2019
It's good to see a nice joke from Rajasthan Police— Rahul Charan🇮🇳NationalistSoldier without uniform (@RahulCh46566358) July 17, 2019
@assampolice you've got competition 😉Who's haul is the biggest by the way?Also whose quality could be better?Any tasting sessions you allow? 😛😋😉😉https://t.co/2AOxZbE37P— Impatient Sidd (@ImpatientSidd) July 17, 2019
I salute you— Bajrang Tak (@BajrangTak3) July 17, 2019
Hahaha awesome.— VISHAL RAO (@VISHALR83322692) July 17, 2019
Notably, the post is similar to a tweet by Assam Police last month that 'invited' the owner of a huge 'consignment' to "please get in touch".
The June 4 tweet read, "Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don't panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police They will help you out, for sure."
Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don't panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police. They will help you out, for sure ;)Great job Team Dhubri. pic.twitter.com/fNoMjbGSKX— Assam Police (@assampolice) June 4, 2019
Mumbai Police is also known for their humorous tweets and takes on road safety, which receive wide shares and appreciations on social media.
