After No Screaming Rule, Japanese Amusement Parks Introduce Creepy Stickers to Show People Yelling

Amusement parks in Japan have come up with a creative idea to allow guests to enjoy rides like pre-COVID-19-times even while ensuring that the deadly virus does not spread.

While on a roller coaster, it is almost sure that people scream. This can lead to the spreading of droplets from mouth and they can become carriers of the virus.

Keeping this in mind, Japanese amusement parks asked visitors not to scream while enjoying rides. Many people thought it was impossible not to scream while riding attractions.

However, in a bid to recreate the thrill of being able to scream on rides, Japan’s Greenland Amusement Park last month introduced stickers shaped like screaming mouths. Guests can stick these stickers, which are available in five different designs, on their face masks.

The amusement park posted photos and videos of people enjoying rides with screaming stickers placed on their face masks.

Taking to Facebook, it shared a picture of a person wearing one of the five screaming stickers. The caption of the photo reads, "When you ride with the scream mask stickers (all 5 types) that are present to everyone who visited the park‼"

It also uploaded a video on YouTube which shows a woman dressed in the amusement park’s uniform with a screaming sticker stuck on her face mask. In the video, she can’t be heard screaming, but her eyes say it all.

Visitors can collect the stickers at the park’s entrance until the end of this month.