After Nutella Biryani, Ketchup on Watermelon is the Newest Unappetizing Meal on the Internet

Image credits: Twitter.

A person claimed to have had watermelon with idli chutney, while another said he likes to have watermelon with some honey and salt.

Internet never fails to amaze, and when it comes to food options and combinations one can surely see all kinds of it. What has currently left the internet in shock is a new way of eating watermelon.

A person on micro blogging site Twitter has shared a picture of watermelon topped with tomato ketchup. The post, which is now viral, has left the majority of users baffled.

Captioning the photo which has been liked over 200 times, the person wrote, “Do you eat watermelon like this or are you normal ??”

One of the people, who have reacted to the post, has also shared an equally weird picture. In the snap, one can see a piece of Kaju Katli being consumed with tomato sauce.

Expressing their irk and disgust for the combination, many people shared various memes and GIFs. Take a look at some of them:


A user who certainly did not appreciate the combination asserted that this is harassment of the fruit. She wrote, “Reporting this under watermelon's harassment.”

They were quite a few people who echoed the same sentiment. Take a look at their reactions:

Some people also shared what different combinations they have tried with watermelon. A person claimed to have had watermelon with idli chutney, while another said he likes to have watermelon with some honey and salt.



