After Oreo Bhajiya, Bizarre Recipe of Chocolate Maggi Has Left a Bad Taste Among Desi Twitter

Some of the weirdest dishes like Oreo bhajiya, Nutella Biryani, Maggi in Pani Puri have specifically emerged during this lockdown period. Joining the same league is a combination that will leave you shocked.

A Twitter user named Rahul on the microblogging site has shared a horrendous image in which one can see that he is cooking a bar of chocolate and Maggi, together.

Both Maggi and chocolate are individually a comfort food for so many people. But this absurd combination is certainly not something that netizens have approved.

Sharing the picture, he said, "Once again i will cook CHOCOLATE MAGGIE today."

In the snap, he has put Maggi and its tastemaker in an electric kettle and has topped the same with some chunks of chocolate. Apart from that he has also partly immersed a slab of chocolate in the same kettle.

Once again i will cook CHOCLATE MAGGIE today. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/EslMi5akT8 — Rahul 🇮🇳 (@rahulpassi) June 18, 2020

A person, who much like many other users seemed to be disgusted with the combination, stated, "Your kids will curse you", another added, "Don’t spoil my Maggie."

Your kids will curse you. — Puchku ‍♀️ (@MissusPokerFace) June 18, 2020

Don’t spoil my maggie pic.twitter.com/5pDVaX0qLl — What’s in the name‍♀️ (@adatewithcocoa) June 18, 2020

The reactions on the post are filled with memes that express disgust and displeasure about the combination. Take a look at some of them: