After Pakistani TikToker Incident, Another Video of Assault on Woman Sparks Outrage

Hardly a few days after a Pakistani TikToker was assaulted with her clothes torn and thrown into the air by hundreds of people on the nation’s Independence Day, yet another video has surfaced on the internet of a similar nature where a woman riding in a rickshaw was molested by a stranger on a busy road.

The video has ben shared on social media and it shows two women travelling inside an open rickshaw with a child sitting between them on a bus road. Suddenly a man out of nowhere is seen jumping up on the footboard of the rickshaw and apparently ‘kisses’ or attempts to kiss the woman, who shrinks back in horror before pushing him away.

Twitter users said the video seems to be from Lahore in Pakistan. The video even films the rickshaw flanked by a few motorbikes with the male occupants on them hounding the women with a lot of catcalling and jeering. The other woman even takes off her slipper to threaten the men riding behind them but to no avail as the men continue to harass them. The young woman even attempts to get down from the rickshaw but is prevented from doing so by her elderly companion.

The video caused a huge outrage on social media as people complained that this came just days after the horrific incident with a female TikToker in the country. The complainant in her FIR she lodged at the Lorry Adda police station, said that she along with her six companions were filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day on Saturday when around 300 to 400 people “attacked them. Her ring and earrings were “forcibly taken", mobile phone of one of her companions, his identity card and Rs 15,000 were snatched, the report said. Police later booked 400 people in relation with the incident.

A week after the incident, women activists also gathered around in the Greater Iqbal Park to protest against the shameful incident and criticized the Imran Khan-led government’s failure to curb such incidents.

These incident also come a couple months after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was criticized for blaming clothes worn by women as reason for the rise in rape and sexual assault in the country. In an interview with ‘Axios on HBO’, Khan said, “If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men, unless they are robots. It’s just common sense."

