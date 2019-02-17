After Pulwama, CRPF Pushes for Peace Online Even as Trolls Fuel Hatred on Social Media
The CRPF Madadgaar, an online 24/7 helpline, has also been indefatigable in its attempt to maintain the calm and ensure a sense of security to all of those who are fearing a misdirected backlash following the terrorist bombing.
Madadgaar helpline has received 1.33 lakh calls since it was started in July last year. (Photo: News18)
From immediately swinging into search and rescue operations, whch includes the painful task of identifying remains of their martyred comrades, to securing the blast area and expediting investigations by various security agencies, to doing their best to maintain calm in a highly tense situation, CRPF forces haven't allowed the terrorist attack to cause a break in their stride.
And even as right-wing and radical nationalist elements attempt to give the ongoing narrative a communal spin, the brave men and women of the CRPF is having none of it.
The force's social media arm has been especially active in quelling the communal anti-Muslim and anti-Kashmir sentiments and fake news being pushed online by various fringe elements, whether individual or organized. The CRPF's official Twitter handle has been continuously posting helpline numbers for Kashmiris, facing harassment and difficulties following the attack, to request assistance; the handle has also been alerting the online public of various fake news and morphed images being circulated to incite communal violence.
ADVISORY: It has been noticed that on social media some miscreants are trying to circulate fake pictures of body parts of our Martyrs to invoke hatred while we stand united. Please DO NOT circulate/share/like such photographs or posts. Report such content at webpro@crpf.gov.in— 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) February 17, 2019
ADVISORY: Fake news about harassment of students from #Kashmir is being propagated by various miscreants on social media.— 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) February 17, 2019
CRPF helpline has enquired about complaints about harassment and found them incorrect.
These are attempts to invoke hatred
Please DO NOT circulate such posts
#Kashmiri students and general public, presently out of #kashmir can contact @CRPFmadadgaar on 24x7 toll free number 14411 or SMS us at 7082814411 for speedy assistance in case they face any difficulties/harrasment. @crpfindia @HMOIndia @JKZONECRPF @jammusector @crpf_srinagar pic.twitter.com/L2Snvk6uC4— CRPF Madadgaar (@CRPFmadadgaar) February 16, 2019
@CRPFmadadgaar with the help of @JmuKmrPolice @igpjmu provided necessary assistance to #kashmiris living in sidra Jammu, who were feeling insecure. pic.twitter.com/9pn35Qnhws— CRPF Madadgaar (@CRPFmadadgaar) February 17, 2019
The CRPF, which is deployed for security duties in Jammu and Kashmir, had launched the 247 helpline Madadgaar (14411) in June 2017 to help any Valley resident who is in distress.
