After Rahul Bose, Twitter User Reveals Mumbai Hotel Charged Him Rs 1700 for Two Boiled Eggs

A Twitter user named Kartik Dhar took to the platform to share that he had been charged 1700 bucks for two boiled eggs.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2019, 8:19 AM IST
Recently, a five star hotel in Chandigarh became the victim of online trolling when actor Rahul Bose revealed that the hotel staff had charged him more than 400 bucks for two bananas. He had attached a screenshot of the bill, which then went viral.

Turns out, JW Marriott isn't the only hotel which is guilty of overcharging. A Twitter user named Kartik Dhar took to the platform to share that he had been charged 1700 bucks for two boiled eggs. No, we aren't kidding. He attached a screenshot of the bill which clearly shows the amount charged for the boiled eggs by the Four Seasons hotel in Mumbai.

In the tweet, Dhar writes, 2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein?"

The post has been retweeted over 700 times and has been shared by multiple people online. These are some of the hilarious comments we came across:

We wonder what Four Seasons has to say about this.

