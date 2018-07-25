English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Rahul Gandhi's Hug in Parliament, Congress Workers Organise 'Free Hug' Campaign
Continuing what started in the Parliament to the public.
Continuing what started in the Parliament to the public.
Congress Workers started a free hug campaign in Delhi's Connaught Place on Tuesday.
This came days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi gave a hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the discussion of the No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha on July 20.
During the campaign, around 50 workers were seen holding placards and banners with slogans 'Remove enmity, save country' and pictures of Rahul hugging Prime Minister Modi.
The party workers were also seen hugging people who had gathered to see what was happening in the area.
Delhi Congress worker Aniruddh Sharma, who was leading the campaign, said, "Our aim is to spread message - 'remove hatred, save country'. A hug is a way of spreading love. But we also tell people that the idea of India lies in the fact that people from different religions should respect each other's faith and live in harmony."
He added that Rahul hugged Prime Minister Modi to spread the message of love and compassion. "We are taking his message forward," Sharma said.
The Delhi Congress is also planning to take the campaign forward by holding more such gatherings at the city's Metro stations, and promote it on social media as well.
(With inputs from ANI)
Also Watch
This came days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi gave a hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the discussion of the No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha on July 20.
During the campaign, around 50 workers were seen holding placards and banners with slogans 'Remove enmity, save country' and pictures of Rahul hugging Prime Minister Modi.
The party workers were also seen hugging people who had gathered to see what was happening in the area.
Delhi: Congress workers organised a 'free hug' campaign at Connaught Place, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/wCLMAdKYLv
— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018
Delhi Congress worker Aniruddh Sharma, who was leading the campaign, said, "Our aim is to spread message - 'remove hatred, save country'. A hug is a way of spreading love. But we also tell people that the idea of India lies in the fact that people from different religions should respect each other's faith and live in harmony."
He added that Rahul hugged Prime Minister Modi to spread the message of love and compassion. "We are taking his message forward," Sharma said.
The Delhi Congress is also planning to take the campaign forward by holding more such gatherings at the city's Metro stations, and promote it on social media as well.
(With inputs from ANI)
Also Watch
-
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
Give in to Your Monsoon Cravings With Three Different Pakoda Dishes
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Monday 23 July , 2018 Give in to Your Monsoon Cravings With Three Different Pakoda Dishes
Monday 23 July , 2018 Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Eating a Rat for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner in 21st Century India
- 'Is She Even Muslim Anymore?': After Mahira, Saba Qamar Gets Trolled for Smoking in Leaked Pics
- Esha Gupta Looks Ultra Glamorous in Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics
- Trump's Threatening Tweet to Iran President Rouhani Has Become A CAPS-LOCK MEME
- Sony Makes a 48-megapixel Sensor, Smartphone Camera Wars to Start Again?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...