GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

After Rahul Gandhi's Hug in Parliament, Congress Workers Organise 'Free Hug' Campaign

Continuing what started in the Parliament to the public.

News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2018, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Rahul Gandhi's Hug in Parliament, Congress Workers Organise 'Free Hug' Campaign
Continuing what started in the Parliament to the public.
Congress Workers started a free hug campaign in Delhi's Connaught Place on Tuesday.

This came days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi gave a hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the discussion of the No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha on July 20.

During the campaign, around 50 workers were seen holding placards and banners with slogans 'Remove enmity, save country' and pictures of Rahul hugging Prime Minister Modi.

The party workers were also seen hugging people who had gathered to see what was happening in the area.



Delhi Congress worker Aniruddh Sharma, who was leading the campaign, said, "Our aim is to spread message - 'remove hatred, save country'. A hug is a way of spreading love. But we also tell people that the idea of India lies in the fact that people from different religions should respect each other's faith and live in harmony."

He added that Rahul hugged Prime Minister Modi to spread the message of love and compassion. "We are taking his message forward," Sharma said.

The Delhi Congress is also planning to take the campaign forward by holding more such gatherings at the city's Metro stations, and promote it on social media as well.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling

Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...