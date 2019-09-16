Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

After Ranu Mondal, Uber Driver Singing 'Nazar Ke Saamney' is Winning the Internet

A short clip shows Vinod sitting on the driver's seat and humming to the popular song of Kumar Sanu, 'Nazar Ke Saamney' from the 1990-movie Aashiqui.

News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
After Ranu Mondal, Uber Driver Singing 'Nazar Ke Saamney' is Winning the Internet
Video grab. (Twitter/@crowngaurav)
After Ranu Mondal from Bengal and the Zomato delivery boy from Assam, an Uber driver from Lucknow has been leaving netizens in awe with his melodious rendition of a Bollywood song.

A short clip of nearly a minute, which was shared on Twitter, shows Vinod sitting on the driver's seat and humming the popular song of Kumar Sanu, 'Nazar Ke Saamney' from the 1990-movie Aashiqui.

The video shared by Twitter user, @crowngaurav says, "Met an @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye. Please watch this video and make him famous. He is also having his own @YouTube @youtubemusic channel."

The man had taken the cab from Fun Republic Mall to Dastarkhwan in Lalbagh.

The video has been liked over 450 times and has had 7,000 viewers.

The performance was so good that Uber India itself commented on it. "Mr. Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides. We're glad to hear this #UberStar's passionate voice being recognized and shared by the good Samaritans of the internet."

Meanwhile, netizens have heaped praises on the driver and lauded his vocals.




