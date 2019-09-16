After Ranu Mondal, Uber Driver Singing 'Nazar Ke Saamney' is Winning the Internet
A short clip shows Vinod sitting on the driver's seat and humming to the popular song of Kumar Sanu, 'Nazar Ke Saamney' from the 1990-movie Aashiqui.
Video grab. (Twitter/@crowngaurav)
After Ranu Mondal from Bengal and the Zomato delivery boy from Assam, an Uber driver from Lucknow has been leaving netizens in awe with his melodious rendition of a Bollywood song.
A short clip of nearly a minute, which was shared on Twitter, shows Vinod sitting on the driver's seat and humming the popular song of Kumar Sanu, 'Nazar Ke Saamney' from the 1990-movie Aashiqui.
The video shared by Twitter user, @crowngaurav says, "Met an @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye. Please watch this video and make him famous. He is also having his own @YouTube @youtubemusic channel."
Met an @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye.Please watch this video and make him famous. He is also having his own @YouTube @youtubemusic channel. #Lucknow #Uber pic.twitter.com/G4zu8u2531— #SavePriyanshu (@crowngaurav) September 14, 2019
The man had taken the cab from Fun Republic Mall to Dastarkhwan in Lalbagh.
The video has been liked over 450 times and has had 7,000 viewers.
The performance was so good that Uber India itself commented on it. "Mr. Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides. We're glad to hear this #UberStar's passionate voice being recognized and shared by the good Samaritans of the internet."
Mr. Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides. We're glad to hear this #UberStar's passionate voice being recognized and shared by the good Samaritans of the internet.— Uber India (@Uber_India) September 15, 2019
We request you to share your registered details via DM using the link below, so we can share your warm words of appreciation with #UberStar Vinod. https://t.co/5hOwY5koe1— Uber India (@Uber_India) September 15, 2019
Meanwhile, netizens have heaped praises on the driver and lauded his vocals.
Amazing voice he have...— ⓅⓇⒾⓎⒶⓁ (@priyalpoddar) September 15, 2019
Wow— Ina (@D_D_great) September 14, 2019
Waaaah... kya baat hai..— سندیپ بھوٹانی Sandeep Bhutani (@dogtired1) September 16, 2019
tks, he must start participating in #television shows. Famous should not be the aim but reaching out to ppl to let them know about his singing(talent)is required. To start with....— Vandana (@CharouRathore) September 15, 2019
blessed with wonderful voice.— vinod (@vinukrish5) September 14, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Climate Change Not Asteroid Strike Killed Dinosaurs, Says New Study
- Is Facebook Ready For TV Battles With Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon Video?
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5