English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Riteish Deshmukh, Twitter Roasting Ajay Devgn Will Leave You in 'Splits'
Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, who will be seen together in Indra Kumar's upcoming movie 'Total Dhamaal', are having a go at each other and their fans have joined the party with memes.
Image credits: Tips | Ajay Devgn / Riteish Deshmukh / @SinghRowdysingh - Twitter
Loading...
Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, who will be seen together in Indra Kumar's upcoming movie Total Dhamaal, are having a go at each other and their fans have joined the party with memes.
It all began when Devgn shared a picture of himself along with director Kumar from the sets of Total Dhamaal, with Deshmukh unwittingly photobombing the duo. His presence in the photo even got a mention in the Singham actor's Insta post.
He wrote, "पीछे ये दाढ़ी वाला बाबा कौन है? (Who is that old bearded man behind?)"
Taking a light-hearted jibe back at Devgn, Deshmukh responded with a clip which showed a dog standing atop a moving auto-rickshaw. “Just saw your dog,” he captioned the post while referring to Devgn's scenes from the movies -- Phool Aur Kaante and Golmaal-- wherein he is seen standing or performing a split atop two moving vehicles.
The banter continued and Devgn got back to Deshmukh by taking a dig at himself.
"Just like how this bird is mine,” he wrote in a tweet.
Twitterati, who were silently watching the exchange unfold, chimed in with hilarious balancing photos from around the world - all reminiscent of Devgn's most iconic scene in Bollywood.
These will leave you in splits. Literally.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
It all began when Devgn shared a picture of himself along with director Kumar from the sets of Total Dhamaal, with Deshmukh unwittingly photobombing the duo. His presence in the photo even got a mention in the Singham actor's Insta post.
He wrote, "पीछे ये दाढ़ी वाला बाबा कौन है? (Who is that old bearded man behind?)"
Taking a light-hearted jibe back at Devgn, Deshmukh responded with a clip which showed a dog standing atop a moving auto-rickshaw. “Just saw your dog,” he captioned the post while referring to Devgn's scenes from the movies -- Phool Aur Kaante and Golmaal-- wherein he is seen standing or performing a split atop two moving vehicles.
.@ajaydevgn just saw your dog.... pic.twitter.com/EMOBnwRykB— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 5, 2019
The banter continued and Devgn got back to Deshmukh by taking a dig at himself.
"Just like how this bird is mine,” he wrote in a tweet.
Ya just like how this bird is mine pic.twitter.com/SZRE4Cxzko— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 5, 2019
Twitterati, who were silently watching the exchange unfold, chimed in with hilarious balancing photos from around the world - all reminiscent of Devgn's most iconic scene in Bollywood.
These will leave you in splits. Literally.
Ajay devgan SAMOSA ... #TotalDhamaal style pic.twitter.com/1i1CHmxBNH— FaN oF AkShAy KuMaR (@SinghRowdysingh) February 5, 2019
sir, you never told anybody that you have a pet frog too.. pic.twitter.com/451vylrsuJ— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 6, 2019
February 5, 2019
Sir, saw your jacket drying as well! #Singapore pic.twitter.com/K4rVIFHWjb— Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) February 6, 2019
So is She your Version Ajay Sir pic.twitter.com/ZvANL4tjMe— Sion .Chariker (@chariker_sion) February 5, 2019
No sir, this Glass flask is also your's,— Ankit (@iAnkitbdj) February 5, 2019
Close enough pic.twitter.com/Y8b53CguOD
February 5, 2019
My niece Amaya pic.twitter.com/igy6ag0Fza— Sanket Nayak (@sankeyboy) February 5, 2019
February 6, 2019
Yeah, then squirrel is too pic.twitter.com/kxY9UVR9eH— Rti'lal chavada (@Ratilalchavada) February 6, 2019
And your parrot just reached my window :) :) pic.twitter.com/vJ5fWqdqBW— Manish Hariprasad (@manishariprasad) February 6, 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- TRAI Expects Channel Prices to Reduce, as it Refutes Report Which Confirms Cable And DTH Bills Have Gone up
- Desi Twitter Reveals the Most Bizarre Rumours They Believed As 90's Kids
- Rajkummar Rao Wants to Romance This Actor on Screen in a Gay Love Story
- Messi Unable to Inspire Barca Winner as Madrid Hold on for Draw
- Skype Gets AI Background Blur Feature For Video Calls; No Need to Tidy up Your Room Now
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results