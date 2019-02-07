LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
After Riteish Deshmukh, Twitter Roasting Ajay Devgn Will Leave You in 'Splits'

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, who will be seen together in Indra Kumar's upcoming movie 'Total Dhamaal', are having a go at each other and their fans have joined the party with memes.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
After Riteish Deshmukh, Twitter Roasting Ajay Devgn Will Leave You in 'Splits'
Image credits: Tips | Ajay Devgn / Riteish Deshmukh / @SinghRowdysingh - Twitter
Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, who will be seen together in Indra Kumar's upcoming movie Total Dhamaal, are having a go at each other and their fans have joined the party with memes.

It all began when Devgn shared a picture of himself along with director Kumar from the sets of Total Dhamaal, with Deshmukh unwittingly photobombing the duo. His presence in the photo even got a mention in the Singham actor's Insta post.

He wrote, "पीछे ये दाढ़ी वाला बाबा कौन है? (Who is that old bearded man behind?)"



Taking a light-hearted jibe back at Devgn, Deshmukh responded with a clip which showed a dog standing atop a moving auto-rickshaw. “Just saw your dog,” he captioned the post while referring to Devgn's scenes from the movies -- Phool Aur Kaante and Golmaal-- wherein he is seen standing or performing a split atop two moving vehicles.




The banter continued and Devgn got back to Deshmukh by taking a dig at himself.

"Just like how this bird is mine,” he wrote in a tweet.




Twitterati, who were silently watching the exchange unfold, chimed in with hilarious balancing photos from around the world - all reminiscent of Devgn's most iconic scene in Bollywood.

These will leave you in splits. Literally.


































