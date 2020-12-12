After Roti Machine, Foot Massagers Set Up for Tired Farmers Protesting at Singhu Border

After roti machines, foot massagers and makeshift gyms have been installed for the protesting farmers at the site of agitation along Delhi borders.

Thousands of farmers have been demonstrating since late last month over reforms enacted in September that loosened rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm produce that had protected farmers from an unfettered free market for decades. They have set up camp at the Singhu and Tikri borders and have brought with them ration which can last for months.

International NGO Khalsa Aid has set up a foot massage centre at the borders in order to ensure that the farmers, many of them elderly, stay healthy and fit. Around 25 machines have been set up inside a tent and the farmers were invited for a ten minute session each.

"We are at Singhu border and we have taken the initiative and set up a foot massage facility for old farmers as they are protesting for a very long time and they must be tired," Amarpreet, managing director of Khalsa Aid India, told news agency ANI.

Over 500 farmers used the service on the first day itself. According to a report by NDTV, the farmers were overjoyed upon seeing the arrangements because many of them had been travelling long distances to reach the protest site and were exhausted.

Khalsa Aid India set up a foot massage space at the farmer's protest site. pic.twitter.com/LNU7cjPlXk — Aflatoon Wazir (Gobhi Parantha) (@sanamwazir) December 11, 2020

The Khalsa Aid Foundation has also helped the farmers by making arrangements for refreshments, including tea and snacks. The founder of the foundation, Amarpreet Singh, also told NDTV that they have helped develop 20 mobile toilets at the protest site for the women protesting against the laws.

To aid the farmers braving cold weather conditions to protest, a huge roti making machine had been installed at the protest site.

These roti machines are usually used at Gurudwaras, including Amritsar's famous Golden Temple, to cook langar for thousands of people every day. They can churn out about 1500 to 2000 rotis in an hour.

A video that has gone viral on social media demonstrates how the machine works. The dough balls are placed inside the machine, which then flattens it into round chapatis that just need to be cooked. The rotis are then cooked over fire while someone controls the machine. Finally, the machine churns out hot, perfectly cooked rotis that are ready to eat.