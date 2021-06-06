After Rs 2 Lakh Kurta, Gucci is Now Selling Perforated Rubber Shoes That Look Like Crocs for Rs 40k

After facing heavy backlash for selling a simple embroidered ‘kurta’ for over Rs 2 lakh, Italian fashion brand Gucci is facing flak again, this time for trying to sell a pair of Crocs-like perforated rubber shoes for nearly Rs 40,000.

The perforated rubber shoes that look surprisingly identical to the popular signature ‘Crocs’ footwear has been priced at USD 420 for men (Rs 30,660 approximately) and USD 470 for women (Rs 34,000 approximately). The slip-on sandals have been launched in three colours each. While the men’s range can be purchased in red, green or blue shades, the women’s shoes are available in white, black and lilac.

While being eerily similar to a pair of Crocs, the Gucci rubber shoes come with its signature GG logo. But while Crocs are known for their casual, sporty look, the Gucci ones appear slightly more formal and closer to the Italian fashion house’s stylebook.

not GUCCI CROCS make it stop pic.twitter.com/EaEJTXCGLR— Natalie (@disco_lem0nade) June 3, 2021

Gucci, which is known the world over for its trademark style and over the top prices, recently faces flak for selling a desi style ‘kurta’ for over Rs 2 lakh. The kaftan — a robe commonly worn across Asian countries — is reminding people of an Indian kurta, that one can buy for any meagre sum compared to the price labelled by Gucci.

Inspired by the Indian culture, the ‘floral embroidery organic linen kaftan’ ranges from USD 2,100 (Rs 1.5 lakh) to USD 3,500 (Rs 2.5 lakh). This has definitely left desi netizens scratching their heads. They can probably afford similar ‘Indian culture’ at a price way lesser than the hefty amount quoted by Gucci.

This is also not the firsr time Gucci has created a stir with its shoe line. Earlier in 2021, the brand was trolled mercilessly for an advertisement for a collection of sports and mountaineering gear in collaboration with The North Face for ad featuring models wearing heels while trekking.

