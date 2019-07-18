After #SareeTwitter, Indian Men Are 'Growing' the New Trend of #BeardTwitter

Women across India on Monday took to Twitter to post images sharing their favourite pictures in sarees using the hashtag #SareeTwitter. As the number of people sharing the images increased, celebrities and politicians too joined in, sharing images in their favourite six-yard using the same hashtags #sareeTwitter and #SareeSwag on social media.

However, not to be outdone, men too, it seems have are showing off their facial hair, with #beardtwitter becoming the new viral thing on social media.

One of the first people to join the trend was politician and National spokesperson of Indian National Congress, Sanjay Jha, who shared his picture, in which he can be seen rocking the beard-look and wrote, "#beardtwitter? Well, time to join the party, I guess."

Bollywood singer Aaman Trikha and actor Randeep Hooda too have shared photos of them sporting a beard.

Here's what others posted:

I won't join them with #SareeTwitter but can beat them with #beardtwitter pic.twitter.com/5WDWmsxZDK — Americai V Narayanan (@americai) July 17, 2019

Selfie spree continues from #LoveLords or Withdrawl symptoms of #CWC19 folks!! Who cares? posted it to join the #beardtwitter party pic.twitter.com/2yTIW33L8D — Kunal Sarangi (@KunalSarangi) July 17, 2019

Television actor Karanvir Bohra too took up the trend and posted a series of images, using the hashtag #beardtwitter.

Pritish Nandy too joined the bandwagon.

German actress Suzanne Nernert, who was also a part of the #sareetwitter challenge, shared a picture of her dad as a part of the trend. She tweeted, "#beardtwitter with my Dad ...u see a trend ? Lots of bearded Guys in my Life !!"

#beardtwitter with my Dad ...u see a trend ? Lots of bearded Guys in my Life !! pic.twitter.com/wvyvWLYX52 — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) July 17, 2019

Not only celebrities, other people from different walks of life took up the trend as well.