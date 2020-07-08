After #SareeTwitter, Social Media Has Turned into a Fashion Show with #KurtaTwitter

A few days ago, Twitter was abuzz with the #SareeTwitter trend where netizens were posting pictures of them slaying in sarees. Now, widening the horizon, #KurtaTwitter is the rage on the microblogging site where people are sharing their dapper looks donning kurtas.
Some Twitter users even went ahead and nominated actors in outstanding kurta wear for the challenge. Here are some of the top looks from the latest Twitter trend.
#KurtaTwitter? First ever participation in a twitter trend! ✨ pic.twitter.com/LBdK9pKPYU— Durgesh (@DurgeshAgrahari) July 7, 2020
the only time i looked decent in a kurta#KurtaTwitter pic.twitter.com/fhVCu8F77H— Anubhav (@_anubhavv) July 7, 2020
It's been a long time. My entry. #KurtaTwitter pic.twitter.com/WWkBtZlaoy— Izu ️ (@eros_23) July 7, 2020
Going with the trend #KurtaTwitter pic.twitter.com/BrEaw6ffZG— Rick Mookherji (@RickMookherji) July 7, 2020
Since #KurtaTwitter is still trending so here is my entry to #KurtaTwitter. Hope it's accepted. pic.twitter.com/RuEfprLdLe— Adv Talha Rashadi (@TalhaRashadi) July 7, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is often seen wearing kurtas and there is no chance his look would have missed out on the challenge. Some netizens shared the PM's picture.
No one can defeat this man in #KurtaTwitter pic.twitter.com/NIHqdy7mHF— Đesi Thug © (@desi_thug1) July 7, 2020
Probably the Best Person to be named as Brand Ambassador of Kurtas..#KurtaTwitter pic.twitter.com/4wnRoAOzQu— Flying Arrow (@sandeepkmr01) July 7, 2020
#KurtaTwitter— Mercy Rajpoot (@imercyyyyy) July 7, 2020
No one can defeat this man pic.twitter.com/l1jFH1bPPc
Here are the star nominations for #KurtaTwitter. Khans of Bollywood were top in the game.
King Khan Slaying #KurtaTwitter pic.twitter.com/6szlMug4vz— SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) July 7, 2020
Someone nominated Ganesh Gaitonde aka Nawazuddin Siddiqui, while Siddharth Shukla in kurta pajama was also shared.
Everyone is a gangsta until I enter #KurtaTwitter pic.twitter.com/uHQlSronEa— Ganesh Gaitonde (@Mohammedexter) July 7, 2020
My nominee for #KurtaTwitter— डॉ. नूपुर ❤️ (@DrNupurrk) July 7, 2020
He is such a hot mess #SidharthShukla @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/b7dapCHuIT
It was not all boys for the trend as several girls and women also nominated their kurta or kurti wearing style.
Since #KurtaTwitter is still trending and I happen to remember that one time I slayed wearing a kurta. pic.twitter.com/CA68izsirr— Sifty Kaur (@sifontherocks) July 7, 2020
I hope #KurtaTwitter ain't just for boys pic.twitter.com/D2mF9oGLET— Architaa (@aurcheeteh) July 7, 2020
#kurtatwitter i think(?) pic.twitter.com/yMmUmy9zIO— ps5 (@YanaRoy8) July 7, 2020
The trend also saw the unification of #sareeTwitter and #KurtaTwitter.
#SareeTwitter and #KurtaTwitter in one Didn't want to crop her out ♂️ pic.twitter.com/RTar2GH5lC— Siddhesh Patil (@Patilsiddhesh15) July 6, 2020
Memes and jokes are never behind on any trend.
*After seeing #SareeTwitter #JhumkaTwitter #KurtaTwitter in trend,some hashtags waiting for the turn * pic.twitter.com/kBp4IBdWKV— Shu_बम (@desi_laddu) July 7, 2020
#JhumkaTwitter #KurtaTwitter— Majidah Bukhari (@_majidahbukhari) July 7, 2020
Me to Twitter : pic.twitter.com/dD2kTKDA1W
Everyone right now #SareeTwitter #KurtaTwitter— bey. mathur (@sha_sha_nk__) July 7, 2020
Badsurat people in the corner be like pic.twitter.com/dNPEdsFs8s