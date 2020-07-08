After #SareeTwitter, Social Media Has Turned into a Fashion Show with #KurtaTwitter

A few days ago, Twitter was abuzz with the #SareeTwitter trend where netizens were posting pictures of them slaying in sarees. Now, widening the horizon, #KurtaTwitter is the rage on the microblogging site where people are sharing their dapper looks donning kurtas.

Some Twitter users even went ahead and nominated actors in outstanding kurta wear for the challenge. Here are some of the top looks from the latest Twitter trend.

the only time i looked decent in a kurta#KurtaTwitter pic.twitter.com/fhVCu8F77H — Anubhav (@_anubhavv) July 7, 2020

Since #KurtaTwitter is still trending so here is my entry to #KurtaTwitter. Hope it's accepted. pic.twitter.com/RuEfprLdLe — Adv Talha Rashadi (@TalhaRashadi) July 7, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is often seen wearing kurtas and there is no chance his look would have missed out on the challenge. Some netizens shared the PM's picture.

No one can defeat this man in #KurtaTwitter pic.twitter.com/NIHqdy7mHF — Đesi Thug © (@desi_thug1) July 7, 2020

Probably the Best Person to be named as Brand Ambassador of Kurtas..#KurtaTwitter pic.twitter.com/4wnRoAOzQu — Flying Arrow (@sandeepkmr01) July 7, 2020

#KurtaTwitter

No one can defeat this man pic.twitter.com/l1jFH1bPPc — Mercy Rajpoot (@imercyyyyy) July 7, 2020

Here are the star nominations for #KurtaTwitter. Khans of Bollywood were top in the game.

Someone nominated Ganesh Gaitonde aka Nawazuddin Siddiqui, while Siddharth Shukla in kurta pajama was also shared.

Everyone is a gangsta until I enter #KurtaTwitter pic.twitter.com/uHQlSronEa — Ganesh Gaitonde (@Mohammedexter) July 7, 2020





It was not all boys for the trend as several girls and women also nominated their kurta or kurti wearing style.

Since #KurtaTwitter is still trending and I happen to remember that one time I slayed wearing a kurta. pic.twitter.com/CA68izsirr — Sifty Kaur (@sifontherocks) July 7, 2020









The trend also saw the unification of #sareeTwitter and #KurtaTwitter.





Memes and jokes are never behind on any trend.

Everyone right now #SareeTwitter #KurtaTwitter

Badsurat people in the corner be like pic.twitter.com/dNPEdsFs8s — bey. mathur (@sha_sha_nk__) July 7, 2020



