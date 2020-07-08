BUZZ

2-MIN READ

After #SareeTwitter, Social Media Has Turned into a Fashion Show with #KurtaTwitter

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

It was not all boys for the trend as several girls and women also nominated their kurta or kurti wearing style.

Share this:

A few days ago, Twitter was abuzz with the #SareeTwitter trend where netizens were posting pictures of them slaying in sarees. Now, widening the horizon, #KurtaTwitter is the rage on the microblogging site where people are sharing their dapper looks donning kurtas.

Some Twitter users even went ahead and nominated actors in outstanding kurta wear for the challenge. Here are some of the top looks from the latest Twitter trend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is often seen wearing kurtas and there is no chance his look would have missed out on the challenge. Some netizens shared the PM's picture.

Here are the star nominations for #KurtaTwitter. Khans of Bollywood were top in the game.

Someone nominated Ganesh Gaitonde aka Nawazuddin Siddiqui, while Siddharth Shukla in kurta pajama was also shared.


It was not all boys for the trend as several girls and women also nominated their kurta or kurti wearing style.



The trend also saw the unification of #sareeTwitter and #KurtaTwitter.


Memes and jokes are never behind on any trend.


