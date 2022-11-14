After Several Rejections, Man Finally Lands Dream Job at Google

A man who never stopped trying finally got his dream job at Google. And his story is nothing short of an inspiration for many out there. Advin Roy Netto applied at the tech giant not once or twice, but multiple times since 2013, and he finally got the job after being rejected by the company. Netto has shared a heart-warming video on Instagram where he reveals to his wife and mother that he cleared the interview at Google.

In the video, Netto is seen approaching his mother, who is holding their pet. His mother asks him about the matter as he cannot stop smiling. “Did you get into Google?” his wife also questions as she approaches him. His mother, who is ecstatic, says, “I knew it,” and starts dancing. His wife embraces him and congratulates him.

Along with the video, Advin penned a note revealing how he went on to get selected for the job. He began by saying, “We generally see the good side of any story on social media. What we need to understand is the effort that went behind it”. The user further added, “I have been applying to google since 2013. I applied every year without fail (I have proof of my applications). Every year, when I don’t hear back, I check what’s wrong with me”.

Learning from his past experiences, Advin said, “I tried to make changes in my resume and portfolio and try again. After a certain point, I thought I didn’t have a degree from a reputed design college, which could be one of the reasons. I don’t have control over that, but I have control over improving my portfolio and resume. So, after several failed attempts, here I am”.

Watch the video below:

Social media users were left impressed by Advin’s achievements and congratulated him. One of the users wrote, “What a beautiful and positive video this Is looking at the smiles. Priceless. You made my day”. Another user added, “Congrats. It’s many people’s dream to get into Google”. A third user mentioned, “This should be a commercial for Google so precious”. “Congrats bro!!! This is the fruit of all your efforts. Keep going,” wrote the fourth user.

The video has garnered over 897k views as of now.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here