English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Shahid Afridi, American Comedian Gets Trolled for His Tweet on Kashmir
'I wish I was paid by the ISI, but sadly they haven’t responded to my invoices.'
'I wish I was paid by the ISI, but sadly they haven’t responded to my invoices.'
It's not surprising anymore when a tweet on Kashmir will almost always mean falling into the trolls' net.
Just days after Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi faced the wrath of Indian cricketers and others when he tweeted on the 'bloodshed' in Kashmir, an American stand-up comedian became Twitter's favourite hit spot.
Comedian Jeremy McLellan was recently the victim of heavy social media trolling after he came out in support of Kashmir on Twitter. On 6 April, on the occasion of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’, the comedian posted the following message on Twitter:
Since then, it has been a ‘wild ride’ for the comedian. “I’ve received hundreds of comments and messages from Indians accusing me of supporting terrorism and being paid by the ISI since I posted my tweet,” Jeremy told News18. Following his tweets on Kashmir, the comedian has been trolled as an ‘ISI agent’, a ‘creepy white dog’ and many other such monikers.
Sample some of the trolling that the comedian shared on his Twitter account:
“This sort of stuff happens a lot. Anything related to Palestine or Myanmar gets a lot of hate. But that’s expected. I think this was my first tweet on the Kashmiri issue. Within hours I started receiving unprecedented hate from Indians on Twitter,” Jeremy, who is actively vocal on Twitter regarding his views on various issues of human rights violations across the world, said.
But how does he deal with so much hate on a regular basis? “None of it bothers me. Trolling comes as a part of being on social media. But I am pretty shocked at all the backlash to one post,” the comedian said.
However, this is not the first time that the stand-up comic from Charleston, South Carolina, has been accused of being overtly pally with Pakistan. Claiming himself to be a ‘Christian who understands and respects Islam,’ McLellan has been popular in Pakistan for his anti-Islamophobic commentaries, criticism of American politics, immigration policies and race hate.
The comedian toured Pakistan in August last year and performed to packed audiences. His popularity in Pakistan can easily be fathomed from the adulation endowed on him by Pakistani media and he himself has been vocal about his love for Pakistani food such as ‘biriyani’, Pakistani culture and people. His twitter bio describes him as the ‘US ambassador to the Pindi Boys’, a reference to Pakistan where he has also been involved in humanitarian interventions in the past year.
His social media profiles are full of pictures and anecdotes about the wonderful time he had in the country.
However, he came out strongly on Twitter against Indians accusing him of being paid by Pakistan for tweeting on Kashmir:
Responding to allegations about being an ISI agent on Pakistan’s payroll, the comedian remarked in his characteristic wit, “I wish I was paid by the ISI, but sadly they haven’t responded to my invoices.”
The comedian has formerly been referred to as an ‘Islamophile’ for coming out in support of Muslims across the world.
“I’ve always been interested in religion, religion in public life, and how spirituality affects people and their approach to politics. And I’ve always talked about social issues, but in the past year, a lot of stuff I was saying started going viral among Muslims,” VICE reported the comedian as saying in an interview in 2017.
McLellan is a stand-up comedian based out of Charleston, in US’s South Carolina. He was recently named as one of the "New Faces of Comedy" by ‘Just For Laughs’, one of the largest international comedy festivals in the world. He frequently performs in Muslim festivals across North America.
As per Pakistani media reports, on April 6, the day McLellan tweeted about Kashmir, ‘free Kashmir’ celebrations were taking place across Pakistan as well in parts of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as part of Kashmir Solidarity Day
When asked about his views on the Kashmir crisis, the comedian told News18, “I’m not an expert, just a comedian. But I think Kashmiris should be able to decide what they want without being mistreated.”
Also Watch
Just days after Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi faced the wrath of Indian cricketers and others when he tweeted on the 'bloodshed' in Kashmir, an American stand-up comedian became Twitter's favourite hit spot.
Comedian Jeremy McLellan was recently the victim of heavy social media trolling after he came out in support of Kashmir on Twitter. On 6 April, on the occasion of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’, the comedian posted the following message on Twitter:
Today is #KashmirSolidarityDay in support of occupied Kashmir against Indian state terrorism. Students in Srinagar are brutalized for protesting the recent killings. Whether Palestine, Syria, Burma, Kashmir, or anywhere else, people have a right to be free from state tyranny. pic.twitter.com/1lZM9D30Nb
— Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) April 6, 2018
Since then, it has been a ‘wild ride’ for the comedian. “I’ve received hundreds of comments and messages from Indians accusing me of supporting terrorism and being paid by the ISI since I posted my tweet,” Jeremy told News18. Following his tweets on Kashmir, the comedian has been trolled as an ‘ISI agent’, a ‘creepy white dog’ and many other such monikers.
Sample some of the trolling that the comedian shared on his Twitter account:
Please tell the ISI my check is late pic.twitter.com/lqpWY7Lr4O — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) April 8, 2018
Creepy White Dog is my rapper name pic.twitter.com/EbJhAJFvNw
— Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) April 9, 2018
“This sort of stuff happens a lot. Anything related to Palestine or Myanmar gets a lot of hate. But that’s expected. I think this was my first tweet on the Kashmiri issue. Within hours I started receiving unprecedented hate from Indians on Twitter,” Jeremy, who is actively vocal on Twitter regarding his views on various issues of human rights violations across the world, said.
But how does he deal with so much hate on a regular basis? “None of it bothers me. Trolling comes as a part of being on social media. But I am pretty shocked at all the backlash to one post,” the comedian said.
However, this is not the first time that the stand-up comic from Charleston, South Carolina, has been accused of being overtly pally with Pakistan. Claiming himself to be a ‘Christian who understands and respects Islam,’ McLellan has been popular in Pakistan for his anti-Islamophobic commentaries, criticism of American politics, immigration policies and race hate.
The comedian toured Pakistan in August last year and performed to packed audiences. His popularity in Pakistan can easily be fathomed from the adulation endowed on him by Pakistani media and he himself has been vocal about his love for Pakistani food such as ‘biriyani’, Pakistani culture and people. His twitter bio describes him as the ‘US ambassador to the Pindi Boys’, a reference to Pakistan where he has also been involved in humanitarian interventions in the past year.
His social media profiles are full of pictures and anecdotes about the wonderful time he had in the country.
However, he came out strongly on Twitter against Indians accusing him of being paid by Pakistan for tweeting on Kashmir:
Indians: Please stop spreading rumors that I’m paid by Pakistan to tweet about Kashmir. My wife keeps asking where the money is and it’s ruining our marriage. https://t.co/clNl7LxnQK — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) April 7, 2018
Responding to allegations about being an ISI agent on Pakistan’s payroll, the comedian remarked in his characteristic wit, “I wish I was paid by the ISI, but sadly they haven’t responded to my invoices.”
The comedian has formerly been referred to as an ‘Islamophile’ for coming out in support of Muslims across the world.
“I’ve always been interested in religion, religion in public life, and how spirituality affects people and their approach to politics. And I’ve always talked about social issues, but in the past year, a lot of stuff I was saying started going viral among Muslims,” VICE reported the comedian as saying in an interview in 2017.
McLellan is a stand-up comedian based out of Charleston, in US’s South Carolina. He was recently named as one of the "New Faces of Comedy" by ‘Just For Laughs’, one of the largest international comedy festivals in the world. He frequently performs in Muslim festivals across North America.
As per Pakistani media reports, on April 6, the day McLellan tweeted about Kashmir, ‘free Kashmir’ celebrations were taking place across Pakistan as well in parts of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as part of Kashmir Solidarity Day
When asked about his views on the Kashmir crisis, the comedian told News18, “I’m not an expert, just a comedian. But I think Kashmiris should be able to decide what they want without being mistreated.”
Also Watch
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|5
|20
|1
|Australia
|41
|34
|34
|109
|2
|England
|23
|27
|20
|70
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|10
|7
|25
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|7
|7
|4
|18
|8
|Scotland
|6
|9
|12
|27
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Nigeria
|3
|4
|0
|7
|11
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|3
|6
|13
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|14
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|15
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|17
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|3
|4
|22
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Even Mark Zuckerberg Had Little Idea of Facebook's Potential For Harm
- Top 5 Most Fuel Efficienct Petrol Cars in India – Maruti Suzuki Alto, Renault Kwid and More
- IPL 2018: CSK vs KKR - Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews Match 5
- World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto
- Kidambi Srikanth Set to Replace Viktor Axelsen to Become World No.1