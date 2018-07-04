English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Shankar Mahadevan's Call, Rakesh Unni Impresses 'Vishwaroopam' Star With His Soulful Voice
Rakesh Unni, a daily wager from Kerala, whose rendition of 'Unnai Kaanadhu Naan' took the social media by a storm.
Image credits: Pramod Madhav / @madhavpramod1 | Twitter
Rakesh Unni, a rubber plantation worker from Kerala, got to perform live in front of people he absolutely adores -- Kamal Haasan and Shankar Mahadevan.
But how did this happen?
A few days ago, singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan sent out an appeal to his Twitter followers to help him trace a man whose voice had taken him by a surprise and also wished to collaborate with him.
The man in the video - Rakesh Unni, a daily wager, was seen sitting on a field and singing Tamil hit "Unnai Kaanadhu Naan" from Kamal Haasan's movie Vishwaroopam.
"This is called fruit of labour! When we hear this, it just makes me feel so so proud of our country that produces so much talent and is so rich in culture. Who is this guy??? How can I trace him? Need help & would like to work with him," Mahadevan wrote on his Twitter page.
Little did Unni know, he'd become an overnight sensation.
According to a report published in The News Minute, ever since Mahadevan, the original composer and singer of "Unnai Kaanadhu Naan" made a phone call to Unni, Unni's phone didn't stop ringing and singer Pandalam Balan, violinist-musician Balabhaskar, and music composer Gopi Sunder soon contacted him.
And, today, Unni is singing before the man whose song made him the Internet sensation that he is. Yes, believe it or not, Unni got to sing "Unnai Kaanadhu Naan" again, only this time before the Vishwaroopam star Kamal Haasan himself, who gave him thumbs up after every line and patted his back for the melodious rendition.
You can watch the video here:
Last month, the Internet came together to help Sanjeev Shrivastav aka the "dancing uncle" -- who shot to overnight fame with his incredible dancing skills -- meet his idol, Govinda on Colors' reality show Dance Deewane.
Also Watch
You can watch the video here:
Rakesh Unni sings ‘unnai kaanadhu’ song from #Vishwaroopam before @ikamalhaasan.
Both @ikamalhaasan and @Shankar_Live have become fans of Rakesh Unni, a rubber plantation worker with an amazing voice. pic.twitter.com/28I8KZ2Vrl
— Pramod Madhav (@madhavpramod1) July 3, 2018
Last month, the Internet came together to help Sanjeev Shrivastav aka the "dancing uncle" -- who shot to overnight fame with his incredible dancing skills -- meet his idol, Govinda on Colors' reality show Dance Deewane.
Also Watch
