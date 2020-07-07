After Siya Kakkar, 18-Year-Old TikTok Star Dies by Suicide, Was Suffering from Depression

After the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and a 16-year-old TikTok star in New Delhi, another 18-year-old girl died by suicide in the national capital two days ago.

A student at Delhi University, the girl was TikTok star who had a huge fan following on the video-making platform and had reportedly been living with depression for some time.

No suicide note has been discovered by the authorities but reports suggest that the ban on TikTok could have pushed her to take her life. According to the youngster's family and friends, she had been suffering from depression for a few months and the TikTok ban could have been one of the triggers.

Last month, the government of India announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps that were listed on the Google Play Store and the Apple iOS App Store in India. The list includes the popular short video service TikTok, browser and content app UC Browser, file sharing service Shareit, shopping app Shein, popular mobile game Clash of Kings, and more.

A few weeks ago, Siya Kakkar, a 16-year-old dancer and TikTok star passed away in New Delhi by suicide. Massively popular on the platform, the news of her death was confirmed by her manager Arun Sarin, who handled her business endorsements. Her untimely demise sent her fans and the video-sharing community into a state of grief and shock.

Note: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).