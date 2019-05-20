English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
After Starbucks Cup, 'Game of Thrones' Fans Spot Plastic Water Bottles in Series Finale
After a 'Starbucks' cup had casually appeared at Winterfell, 'Game of Thrones' fans spotted two misplaced plastic water bottles in King's Landing.
Image tweeted by @JonxDanyy.
(This post contains spoilers! You've been warned.)
Yep, you read that right.
In what could probably be another embarrassing production gaffe after that "Starbucks" coffee cup appeared sitting next to Daenerys Targaryen at Winterfell, the medieval epic drama had a fresh new cameo in the series' finale no one had expected. Two water bottles.
After Jon Snow slays Dany; the Lords and the Ladies of Westeros unite for a council meeting at King's Landing.
Samwell Tarly, Davos Seaworth, Ser Brienne, Yara Greyjoy, Gendry Baratheon, Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, Bran Stark among others sit down together to decide their next ruler.
Tyrion Lannister, who is Greyworm's prisoner for betraying Dany, is summoned to the meeting when he suggests the council (led by Sansa) that Bran would be the most fitting contender as King, for who better knows the history of whatever has unfolded in all these years than the Three-eyed Raven.
The council votes and Bran is chosen as the new King. Bran picks Tyrion has his hand and the latter tells Jon Snow that as a punishment for slaying the queen, he has to return to the Wall and join the Nights Watch.
So good so far? Apparently not.
As the council was busy prepping for the future, another council member was seated next to Samwell Tarly. A recyclable bottle of water. Don't believe us?
The goof up was first spotted by eagle-eyed Twitter user @bethisloco, who paused the scene and zoomed in at 46 minutes and 19 seconds in the episode to show us the not-so-subtle water bottle peeking out near Samwell's left leg.
Here's the video:
If one wasn't enough, a second plastic bottle was spotted between Ser Davos and Gendry's chair during the council meeting.
This was brought to our attention by @bethisloco.
Game of Thrones fans, who have already been vocal about their feelings on how underwhelming the much-anticipated eight and final season has been, couldn't help but fire shots at the production team and makers of the nearly-perfect show.
Earlier, HBO, in an official statement, had acknowledged the "Starbucks" goof up.
“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered a herbal tea,” HBO's press release read.
