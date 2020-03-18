English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

After Teaching Millions How to Cook, Gordon Ramsay Shares a Hand Washing Tutorial to Prevent Coronavirus

File image of Gordon Ramsay.

File image of Gordon Ramsay.

Ramsay, who is known for his lose temper on reality cooking shows, appeared in the minute-long video telling people how to wash hands, while vigorously rubbing his own hands over a wash basin.

Sana Fazili
  • News18
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 11:49 AM IST
Share this:

International chef Gordon Ramsay has joined the long list of celebrities asking people to be safe and demonstrating basics like washing hands as the world grapples with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ramsay, who is known for his lose temper on reality cooking shows, appeared in the minute-long video telling people how to wash hands, while vigorously rubbing his own hands over a wash basin. Health experts have advised people to wash hands for good 30 seconds to get rid of any traces of the virus.

“One of the most important things during the #coronavirus pandemic is to wash your hands ! Here’s how I do it and remember to keep washing and stay safe out there….Please always follow the advice of your nation’s health authorities during these times. Thinking of everyone Gx (sic),”the chef wrote in the tweet.

The chef's tweet soon evoked reactions from the tweeples, with some appreciating him, while others took a dig over the fact that a basic exercise like washing hands needed a tutorial.

As the world races against time to find a vaccine to the virus, which has claimed over 7,000 lives globally so far, the only shield against the infection has been regular washing of hands, apart from social distancing.

In India, celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar and Deepika Padukone took part in the #SafeHands challenge the COVID-19 threat.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story