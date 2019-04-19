After TikTok, PUBG Players on Twitter Fear Their Game Could be Next

TikTok, Pubg ban are just to test the waters, once people get accustomed to these bans, more will follow. — Bharat Ek Mauj (@BharatEkMauj) April 18, 2019

Well I am not tiktok user but what's going in our country they initially ban PUBG in some states of India then they removed ban of PUBG now they ban TikTok and Jio ban telegram official website (https://t.co/atiVt49VtK) it's India don't make it china,Iran — Aniket Dudhe (@cyberlord_276) April 17, 2019

Don't give a fuck about tiktok ban , but pubg ban hua to talwarein chal jayegi.

Tooofan aayega fir.#pubglover thoko like. — Narayan Abhishek (@NarayanAbhishe3) April 17, 2019

No i'm not a tiktok fan or a user.

But banning tiktok was irrelevant.

Where's our freedom? You call it a Democratic country?

We are at a peak of intolerance, there are more things to be worried about.

What next? Pubg? Youtube? What else.

#TikTokban #TikTok #TikTok india — Praapti Pande (@praaptipande) April 16, 2019

#TikTokban Seriously , Kids are being arrested for playing PUbG. Tiktok is being banned ? Are courts and Government seriously banning things instead of finding ways to regulate things ? We are slowly and steadily becoming China and Islamic country. — Abhinav (@WonderEarthling) April 17, 2019

After #TikTokBan

Tik tok users to pubg players... pic.twitter.com/Vr8zpH0qeS — memes king (@kushwaha_adi) April 18, 2019

In the past few months, a majority of youngsters in India have been completely ensnared by two apps - namely, TikTok and PUBG. While the former is a fun app which allows you to make short videos by adding a range of filters and music of your choice, the latter is an online multiplayer game, which allows you to play in real time.However, both apps have recently been under the radar for 'inappropriate content' and many even demanded that these apps be banned. For instance, TikTok was believed to promote pornographic content amidst youngsters. Similarly, it is assumed that exposure to games like PUBG could increase violence among the youth.Now there are a few questions that arise. What about the millions of apps that have already been installed? Banning further downloads of either app won't really be helpful if a gazillion Indians already use the app. Moreover, there has also been a lot of hue and cry about the denial of the basic rights and freedom of the users.Nevertheless, in a landmark move, the Indian government banned the download of TikTok app in the country, after the Madras High Court raised the issue. The ban was received with mixed responses, as some people claimed that this was indeed a much-needed move while some lamented the move.However, another trend was noticed on social media. The TikTok ban seemed to have scared PUBG players as well, who feel that their favourite game might be next on the list of things to be banned by the government.In fact, after the TikTok ban, Rajkot police has also written to the high court to call for a ban on PUBG which has roughly 120 million players at present.