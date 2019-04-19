Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

After TikTok, PUBG Players on Twitter Fear Their Game Could be Next

The TikTok ban seemed to have scared PUBG players as well, who feel that their favourite game might be next on the list of things to be banned by the government.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2019, 8:42 PM IST
After TikTok, PUBG Players on Twitter Fear Their Game Could be Next
The TikTok ban seemed to have scared PUBG players as well, who feel that their favourite game might be next on the list of things to be banned by the government.
In the past few months, a majority of youngsters in India have been completely ensnared by two apps - namely, TikTok and PUBG. While the former is a fun app which allows you to make short videos by adding a range of filters and music of your choice, the latter is an online multiplayer game, which allows you to play in real time.

However, both apps have recently been under the radar for 'inappropriate content' and many even demanded that these apps be banned. For instance, TikTok was believed to promote pornographic content amidst youngsters. Similarly, it is assumed that exposure to games like PUBG could increase violence among the youth.

Now there are a few questions that arise. What about the millions of apps that have already been installed? Banning further downloads of either app won't really be helpful if a gazillion Indians already use the app. Moreover, there has also been a lot of hue and cry about the denial of the basic rights and freedom of the users.

Nevertheless, in a landmark move, the Indian government banned the download of TikTok app in the country, after the Madras High Court raised the issue. The ban was received with mixed responses, as some people claimed that this was indeed a much-needed move while some lamented the move.

However, another trend was noticed on social media. The TikTok ban seemed to have scared PUBG players as well, who feel that their favourite game might be next on the list of things to be banned by the government.



















In fact, after the TikTok ban, Rajkot police has also written to the high court to call for a ban on PUBG which has roughly 120 million players at present.
