Assembly
Elections
2020
1-min read

After 'Ugly' Celebrations, Bangladesh Team Cleans up Litter During U-19 World Cup Victory Lap

On Monday, the official Twitter account of ICC Cricket World Cup shared a video of Bangladesh Tea cleaning up the rubbish on the ground as they sprinted across for a victory lap.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 10, 2020, 11:57 AM IST
After 'Ugly' Celebrations, Bangladesh Team Cleans up Litter During U-19 World Cup Victory Lap
Screenshot from video tweeted by Cricket World Cup / @cricketworldcup.

Despite clinching their maiden ICC Under-19 World Cup title on Sunday, Bangladesh team came under the scanner for their "aggressive" celebration after beating defending champions India in an otherwise thrilling finale in Potchefstroom.

While Bangladesh's lead pacer Shoriful Islam was already in the spotlight for sledging the Indian batsmen repeatedly, it was him reportedly swearing on camera after his team emerged victorious that received a thumbs down from cricket fans and social commentators alike.

Acknowledging that it was in poor taste, captain Akbar Ali apologised for the "unfortunate incident" with his Indian counterpart Priyam Garg calling the celebrations "dirty".

But the first-time World Cup champions, in a way, did redeem themselves in an act that is now going viral on social media.

On Monday, the official Twitter account of ICC Cricket World Cup shared a video of the winning team cleaning up the rubbish on the ground along the boundary rope as they sprinted across for a victory lap.

Put in to bat first, India could only manage a meagre score of 177 in 47.2 overs despite a classy knock of 88 off 121 balls by young gun Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Although, Indian bowlers showed some resistance, with Ravi Bishnoi scalping four in his 10 overs, Bangladesh did enough to score the revised target of 170 in 42.1 overs under DLS method.

18-year-old captain Ali showed nerves of steel with a patient 43* off 77, bringing the cup home for the first time since the inception of U-19 ICC Cricket World Cup.

