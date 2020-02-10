After 'Ugly' Celebrations, Bangladesh Team Cleans up Litter During U-19 World Cup Victory Lap

Despite clinching their maiden ICC Under-19 World Cup title on Sunday, Bangladesh team came under the scanner for their "aggressive" celebration after beating defending champions India in an otherwise thrilling finale in Potchefstroom.

While Bangladesh's lead pacer Shoriful Islam was already in the spotlight for sledging the Indian batsmen repeatedly, it was him reportedly swearing on camera after his team emerged victorious that received a thumbs down from cricket fans and social commentators alike.

Acknowledging that it was in poor taste, captain Akbar Ali apologised for the "unfortunate incident" with his Indian counterpart Priyam Garg calling the celebrations "dirty".

But the first-time World Cup champions, in a way, did redeem themselves in an act that is now going viral on social media.

On Monday, the official Twitter account of ICC Cricket World Cup shared a video of the winning team cleaning up the rubbish on the ground along the boundary rope as they sprinted across for a victory lap.

TRUE CHAMPIONS 👏Bangladesh players, during their victory lap, pick up and move aside the litter thrown onto the field! Classy. #U19CWC | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/JJV17MbDZK — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 10, 2020

Put in to bat first, India could only manage a meagre score of 177 in 47.2 overs despite a classy knock of 88 off 121 balls by young gun Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Although, Indian bowlers showed some resistance, with Ravi Bishnoi scalping four in his 10 overs, Bangladesh did enough to score the revised target of 170 in 42.1 overs under DLS method.

18-year-old captain Ali showed nerves of steel with a patient 43* off 77, bringing the cup home for the first time since the inception of U-19 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.