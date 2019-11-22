Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

After Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh is Now Planning to Legalize Cannabis in the State

The Madhya Pradesh government, led by Congress, has announced its decision to allow cultivation of cannabis in the state.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2019, 8:16 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh is Now Planning to Legalize Cannabis in the State
The Madhya Pradesh government, led by Congress, has announced its decision to allow cultivation of cannabis in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh government, led by Congress, has announced its decision to allow cultivation of cannabis in the state.

According to state legal affairs minister PC Sharma, the cultivation of cannabis will be legalised in the state. However, it cannot be used for commercial purposes. Instead, the cultivated cannabis can only be used for medicinal or industrial purposes.

The minister claimed that this will cause businesses to thrive in Madhya Pradesh; ANI reports that the cannabis will be used mainly to make medicines for cancer and other terminal ailments.

In 2017, Uttarakhand became the first state in India to legalise the growth of cannabis, albeit for medicinal and industrial purposes only. Following that, Himachal Pradesh also considered doing the same. The move in Madhya Pradesh has reportedly been met with mixed reactions from opposition parties. According to ANI, BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma has stated that this could have adverse consequences as more and more people could succumb to addiction.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram