After Vipin Sahu’s Epic ‘Land Kara De’ Video, Another Hilarious Paragliding Video Goes Viral

Internet is never short of bone-tickling videos. Just a few months back, a man named Vipin Sahu had become a viral sensation with his hilarious paragliding video. Now, following Vipin’s footsteps, another man tried out the glider sport in Himachal Pradesh and even this video will make you go ROFL.

A man named Pawan, from Darjeeling, West Bengal tried out this adventure sport in Dharamshala, evidently for the first time. The video is 7 minutes and 29 seconds long, and during the course of the clip, one cannot help but compare it to Vipin Sahu’s ‘land kara de’ video.

Watch the funny video below:

The instructor riding along with Pawan in the video tries to calm him down, who increasingly keeps panicking during the ride. Just moments after the glider takes off, Pawan starts requesting the instructor to finish the trip quickly and safely land him down. In fact, when Pawan asks the instructor for how long has he been in the profession, he replies 20 years. And to that Pawan’s reaction is innocently funny.

The video didn’t take long to go viral. It has over seven thousand views on Youtube and downright funny comments, with many obviously comparing him to Vipin Sahu’s video. One user even praised the instructor for his tricks to pacify nervous clients by writing, “What a nice instructor. Full marks to him for being a gentleman.”

