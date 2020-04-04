After Virat Kohli, ICC Now Wants You to Spot Andrew 'Elvis' Flintoff

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently shared a puzzling image with numerous Elvis Presley mugshots and asked fans to spot former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff from among them.

Flintoff, also popular as Freddie, is a Presley fan and has dressed up as the king of pop earlier too.

“You’ll be all shook up when you spot Freddie dressed up as Elvis,” tweeted ICC.

You'll be all shook up when you spot Freddie dressed up as Elvis 👨‍🎤 👇 pic.twitter.com/8vfc7TI73Y — ICC (@ICC) April 3, 2020

However, the task did not seem much challenging for fans. A number of users took to the comment section, sharing screenshots of their search results. Here's how they reacted.





Here you go! pic.twitter.com/TkN99zShuP — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) April 3, 2020





Here u go , 🌚😎 pic.twitter.com/3dmmqjjzZr — Vikash Kashyab 🌟 (@kashyab_vikas) April 3, 2020





ICC often keeps fans engaged with challenges and banter. On April Fools’ Day, the global cricket governing body tried to trick fans by asking them to spot the face of Indian skipper Virat Kohli from multiple images of K L Rahul.

“Can you spot Virat Kohli in this sea of KL Rahuls?” ICC wrote leaving fans engaged.

👥📸



Can you spot Virat Kohli in this sea of KL Rahuls? 😀 pic.twitter.com/nDR8K2FBvL — ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2020

On Friday, ICC again posted an intriguing puzzle for fans asking them to find out what was hidden within a pic.

Can you tell who we've hidden here? 🔎 pic.twitter.com/akWeEVg2Mt — ICC (@ICC) April 2, 2020

The answer was Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Davis Mathews on the left and former West Indies captain Chris Gayle on the right.