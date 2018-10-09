GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Woman Floats #HimToo Hashtag Against 'Radical Feminists', Twitterati Turn it Into a Meme

#HimToo? More like... #MemeToo.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2018, 12:44 PM IST
(Image: Twitter)
In the wake of the #MeToo episode where accusations against men are coming out by the dozen and women are braving the society to out their perpetrators, there are some people who have taken it upon themselves to defend men with the hashtag #HimToo.

Started by a mother whose son is in the Navy, the tweet included a picture of her son posing in his navy uniform. In the now-deleted tweet, the mother wrote, "This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind.”

twitter image

While the mother may have had her's son's best interests at heart, social media did not take to it kindly and the #HimToo soon became a meme.

























When things got out of control, a Twitter user, claiming to be the Navy man's brother, said that "my brother is trending on twitter because of my mom's ridiculous tweet."

And it did not stop just there. The original #HimToo man had to make a Twitter account only to apologise on his mom's behalf. Suggesting that his mother's tweet had been insensitive, he said, " never have and never will support #HimToo. I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally."



facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

