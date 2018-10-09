Woman Floats #HimToo Hashtag Against 'Radical Feminists', Twitterati Turn it Into a Meme



This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp. He is the strongest Avenger. He broke Harlem. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/AOaYJlL6TT

This is MY sun. He graduated #1 in THE SOLAR SYSTEM. He is a star who respects planets. He won't go on solo orbits because his gravitational pull is so strong that one day he will explode! I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/FXe5ipyOSM



This is MY son. i found him in a cemetery eating bath salts. when i bring him with me to walmart the cashier doesn't argue about my expired coupons. sometimes he hides thumbtacks in my shoes. He won't go on solo dates because women find him sexually intimidating. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/zXNnmXJRCz

This is MY son. He is a writer, but sort of a dull boy, and is staying at a hotel in winter. Despite being sober, he won't bring any solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by bat-weilding feminists...however, he's the one with an axe to grind. #himtoo pic.twitter.com/MUgEcU88Nj



This is MY son. He graduated #1,231 in boot camp. He was injected with super serum. now he is #1 in boot camp. He is a gentleman who respects women and kills Hydra agents. He won't go on solo dates due to the fact he is almost 100 years old. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/oQZGkzaIHb

This is my son. He is a gentleman who treats ladies with respect. He’s afraid to date right now because of the current climate. Seriously, because of the actual climate his future kids won’t be able to survive. I vote. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/pxefN68aNZ



This is MY son. He graduated #1 in litter box training. He was awarded treats this morning. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won't go on solo dates to due the fact that he's neutered and also a cat. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/0pj9vBLreH

This is MY son. He sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford. He likes beer. A LOT. His favorite game is Devil’s Triangle. He will always be naked underneath his robe. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/dfyn7JnXRj



My brother is trending on twitter because of my moms ridiculous tweet. I’m a mixture of laughing hard and feeling bad for him. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/YG93x9ikii

That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let’s turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo . I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point. pic.twitter.com/yZFkEjyB6L



In the wake of the #MeToo episode where accusations against men are coming out by the dozen and women are braving the society to out their perpetrators, there are some people who have taken it upon themselves to defend men with the hashtag #HimToo.Started by a mother whose son is in the Navy, the tweet included a picture of her son posing in his navy uniform. In the now-deleted tweet, the mother wrote, "This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind.”While the mother may have had her's son's best interests at heart, social media did not take to it kindly and the #HimToo soon became a meme.When things got out of control, a Twitter user, claiming to be the Navy man's brother, said that "my brother is trending on twitter because of my mom's ridiculous tweet."And it did not stop just there. The original #HimToo man had to make a Twitter account only to apologise on his mom's behalf. Suggesting that his mother's tweet had been insensitive, he said, " never have and never will support #HimToo. I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally."