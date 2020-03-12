After 'Wuhan Virus' Controversy, US Lawmaker Trolled Again for Saying He'd Rather Die in Battle

Republican Congressman Senators Ted Cruz and Paul Gosar have been under self-quarantine after they came in touch with an attendee, who tested positive for the COVID-19, at the recently held Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor, Maryland.

The lockdown, however, seems to have failed to put a dampener on the Republicans who continue to be involved in campaigning through social media. Despite being in quarantine Gosar has been active on Twitter and keeps sharing posts on the micro-blogging site. And he has even managed to stay in news.

Recently, the Arizona representative shared a post that sparked a flurry of reactions.

Sharing an image of warriors from the 2018 film The Great Battle, he wrote, “Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does”.

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/m6vU5RTQHJ — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

Gosar's weird tweet went viral and has received over 15,000 likes and has garnered over 2,000 retweets. In fact, the viral tweet soon ended up being shared as a meme.

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/z0BxGPQr6T — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. https://t.co/JlRjuiTSIo pic.twitter.com/bo7CPX2lX0 — Goofee (@nervousamerican) March 11, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/WOJ54I3gm2 — Brian Griffiths (@BrianGriffiths) March 11, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/rg2nFpwMHR — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/GTjkbzu2hY — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/vARV2y2vLh — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 9, 2020

Lay off the nitrous oxide, dummy pic.twitter.com/rZ2Q11eHvb — Basqueing Blue Persuasion (@Basquerading) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/HaxDNhdd6X — Offensive Politics▫️ (@ifop_org) March 10, 2020

Now is the time to test the efficacy of prayer... we’ll put the GOP with #coronavirus on a regimen of thoughts and prayers and everyone else on the government health plan you have (and then compare outcomes!) pic.twitter.com/xl16oAZVfj — Vertebrate (@AngieGr60130939) March 10, 2020

This is not the first time, that Gosar's tweet has caught the attention of netizens. Earlier, the lawmaker had tweeted about being infected with the novel coronavirus which he referred to as the "Wuhan virus".

1. I am announcing that I, along with 3 of my senior staff, are officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus. My office will be closed for the week. — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

Gosar’s insinuation of COVID-19 to “Wuhan Virus” led to many people calling out the lawmaker on Twitter, with one person saying it is baffling that Gosar says it “Wuhan Virus”, while other said, “Most people call it the coronavirus. Some call it Covid-19. But only the most ignorant and racist among us would call it the Wuhan virus.”