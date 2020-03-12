English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
After 'Wuhan Virus' Controversy, US Lawmaker Trolled Again for Saying He'd Rather Die in Battle

Republicans Paul Gosar and Ted Cruz put themselves in self-quarantine earlier this week after coming in contact with a person with symptoms of COVID-19 | Image credit: Reuters/Twitter

'Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does,' Paul Gosar tweeted.

Republican Congressman Senators Ted Cruz and Paul Gosar have been under self-quarantine after they came in touch with an attendee, who tested positive for the COVID-19, at the recently held Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor, Maryland.

The lockdown, however, seems to have failed to put a dampener on the Republicans who continue to be involved in campaigning through social media. Despite being in quarantine Gosar has been active on Twitter and keeps sharing posts on the micro-blogging site. And he has even managed to stay in news.

Recently, the Arizona representative shared a post that sparked a flurry of reactions.

Sharing an image of warriors from the 2018 film The Great Battle, he wrote, “Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does”.

Gosar's weird tweet went viral and has received over 15,000 likes and has garnered over 2,000 retweets. In fact, the viral tweet soon ended up being shared as a meme.

This is not the first time, that Gosar's tweet has caught the attention of netizens. Earlier, the lawmaker had tweeted about being infected with the novel coronavirus which he referred to as the "Wuhan virus".

Gosar’s insinuation of COVID-19 to “Wuhan Virus” led to many people calling out the lawmaker on Twitter, with one person saying it is baffling that Gosar says it “Wuhan Virus”, while other said, “Most people call it the coronavirus. Some call it Covid-19. But only the most ignorant and racist among us would call it the Wuhan virus.”

