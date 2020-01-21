After 'Zomato Eats Uber', Confused Foodies Storm Twitter with Spicy Questions and Hot Memes

On Tuesday, Zomato announced that it had acquired Uber Eats India in an all-stock deal, and that the latter will get a 9.99 per cent in the former. According to reports, the deal is approximately worth Rs 2,485 crore or 350 million dollars.

Much to the dismay of thousands of Uber Eats loyalists, the company will discontinue operations from January 21 and instead direct customers to restaurants listed on Zomato.

As reports suggest, all customers of Uber Eats will be shifted to Zomato from 7 am on Tuesday.

In short, Uber Eats will cease to exist as a local brand and Zomato will take over its operations.

Now keeping the business aspect of things aside, this has resulted in a widespread restlessness among Uber Eats customers. Social media is buzzing with jokes and memes about the situation while some users have genuine concerns about the chain of events that are to follow.

For instance, since the news of the acquisition came as a surprise, many Uber Eats users are unsure what this means for their promo codes or the coupons that they already have.

Will they be transferred to Zomato? Will the coupons still be valid? Will the customers be able to avail the same discounts they had on Zomato?

The questions are endless.

Will they transfer my outstanding amount in Uber eats to Zomato 😕😕😕Don't do that da... 😒#mykavalai #Zomato #Uber https://t.co/ZVqYasccuH — Sunil (@TweetsOfSunil) January 21, 2020

Now after the acquisition... please confirm @UberEats_IND would I be able to use my Uber credits on @ZomatoIN Orders? — Shobhit (@shobhit_jain) January 21, 2020

I cant see the credit amount that I had in my #UberEats wallet @ZomatoIN Hey #Zomato Itna hungry that you ate up my credits as well when you ate up Uber?? — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 21, 2020

While some tried their best to clarify doubts, others chose to look on the brighter side and poked fun at the three major food delivery companies in India namely Swiggy, Uber Eats and Zomato through memes and hilarious one-liners.

#Zomato buys uber eats Common man be like pic.twitter.com/b8ssOaXnbH — Jwalin (@Jwalin9) January 21, 2020

Swiggy right now after zomato bought uber eats .#zomato pic.twitter.com/YEy1DkgfvN — Queen Daiquiri 💗 (@FuriosaOnMimosa) January 21, 2020

You once had your last Uber eats meal and you never realised it#ubereats #zomato — vx sagittarii (∞+%) (@Viraj184) January 21, 2020

https://t.co/JLM86B2NUnProof that it started way 20 days back 😅 Zomato eats Uber. — Kalpesh (@oyekalpesh) January 21, 2020

