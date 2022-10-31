'Against Law of Physics': Anand Mahindra in Disbelief as Artist Draws 15 Portraits in One Go

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Monday tweeted about a supremely talented artist, who has the unique ability to paint 15 portraits in one go. The artist seen in the video is named Noor Jahan and also has her own YouTube channel. Posting a video of the young artist at work, Mahindra shared his amazement and wrote that he wanted to help her. “How is this even possible?? Clearly, she’s a talented artist. But to paint 15 portraits at once is more than art—it’s a miracle! Anyone located near her who can confirm this feat? If valid, she must be encouraged & I’d be pleased to provide a scholarship & other forms of support,” Mahindra tweeted.

How is this even possible?? Clearly she’s a talented artist. But to paint 15 portraits at once is more than art—it’s a miracle! Anyone located near her who can confirm this feat? If valid, she must be encouraged & I’d be pleased to provide a scholarship & other forms of support. pic.twitter.com/5fha3TneJi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 27, 2022

The video, however, left many social media users doubtful. “Being an artist, I have never understood this form of art. How can you draw different strokes without changing the positions of the pens? I am also interested if anyone can explain,” a user wrote. To which, Anand replied, “Exactly what I can’t figure out. Seems against the laws of physics”.

Another user wrote, “Looks highly suspicious. Such detailed portraits…just impossible”.

Exactly what I can’t figure out. Seems against the laws of physics! https://t.co/qC08x07K52 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 27, 2022

Being an engineer I believe this is impossible . When every coordinate is fixed relative to each other any movement can just replicate same image. I don't believe this — vijji🚩 (@vjchandra2003) October 27, 2022

Seems fake. She is painting like a printer. Never saw an artist draw without first drawing an outline of the subject. These are the standard images of Indian leaders. — ALN (@Ayyagari_V) October 27, 2022

However, numerous users defended Noor Jahan by stating that it was possible for her video to be genuine. “This is very much possible. The other day I saw a video of another guy on Instagram who had enough resources to record the video of him drawing 5 portraits at a single time,” a user wrote.

This is very much possible. The other day I saw a video of another guy on Instagram who had enough resources to record the video of him drawing 5 portraits at a single time. — Mayyank Kaul (@kmayyank) October 27, 2022

This video is enough to understand how she does it!

Her skill is god-gifted¬ only that she appears to have enormous skills hidden inside her and all that can be brought out only when she comes out of her poverty(I guess she is poor)which certainly requires an external support! — Nallappanar G (@NallappanarG) October 27, 2022

The timelapse video shared by Anand Mahindra shows the young artist creating a wooden frame for holding pens. She arranges wooden logs in a vertical and horizontal pattern, secures them with rope, and attaches blue and red pens to them. She then proceeds to paint 15 portraits at once, including famous figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Dr B. R. Ambedkar, Dr Rajendra Prasad, and Subash Chandra Bose, among others. She pays attention to even the smallest aspects of each subject as the portraits are being created.

