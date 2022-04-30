'Against the Odds': Amazon Dedicates Mother's Day Special Ad to Women Delivery Partners

Amazon, commemorating Mother’s Day, which is right around the corner, shared an advertisement celebrating the female delivery partners. The advertisement is dedicated to women who, apart from being an employee on the field, also wear many hats, that of a mom and a housemaker. The commercial starts with a woman kissing her child, who is sleeping, and setting out on her journey for the day on a scooter. She delivers amazon packages at various places, where people, at first, are taken aback seeing a woman delivery agent. She proudly rides her scooter, delivering packages across the town, as people, seeing a woman delivery agent, turn their heads in disbelief.

The song by James Brown, It’s A Man’s World, plays in the background throughout the advertisement. The intext in the advertisement reads, “The women of India’s all-female delivery stations. They have been called trailblazers. And mom.” The e-commerce giant highlighted their all-female delivery station where all the employees, from the managerial positions to deliver agents, are women.

“Against the odds, the women of the all-female delivery stations of India blaze a trail for other women to follow. Owned by women, run by women, these stations provide a source of financial independence, once reserved only for the men of India,” read the caption accompanying the clip. The commercial is winning hearts on the internet as netizens heaped praises on the initiative to provide employment to the women of the country.

Take a look at the commercial here:

Amazon has a total of five all-female delivery stations active in the country. The first delivery station opened up in Chennai, Tamil Nadu in 2016, followed by the second delivery station in Kadi, Gujarat in 2020. Since then, three more all-female delivery stations have come up in India, in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

