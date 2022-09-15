'Age is Just a Number': 70-year-old Man's Basketball Skills Leave Internet Amazed

Age is just a number. No matter how cliche it may sound but you are going to say just that when you watch this viral clip of a 70-year-old man’s basketball skills. The video originally posted on Instagram shows the 70-year-old man, George Papoutsis, shooting the perfect basketball shot on a New York street. The clip opens to show him asking people to pass him the ball lying on the sidewalk, so he could take a shot at a court nearby. Seconds later, a man walking down the street passes the ball to the 70-year-old who jumps and scores a basket bypassing fencing between and the backboard. The elderly man’s game evokes loud cheers from onlookers before running across the street.

“70 years old Taxi Driver with Timberland hit CRAZY shot and ran into the streets,” read the caption posted with the clip.

The video went crazy viral, garnering over 22 million views along with a flood of reactions from internet users who were left in awe. “This man is a Legend!,” commented a user while another wrote, “I hope I’m this cool at 70. That old man’s strength.”

Another shared his encounter with the old man seen in the video. “I saw him play on a street ball match he’s so good,” he wrote.

Users said that the internet should come together to get a sponsorship for the old man.

But the basketball skills weren’t the only thing that impressed the internet. Users also highlighted the soccer skills of the man seen passing the ball.

“Are we just going to ignore the fancy footwork,” a user wrote while another suggested that the video could be the starting of a new spot.

“This would be a phenomenal sport. A sport based on pairs. One can kick the ball only, and the other can use their hands like in basketball. Not sure how a scoring system could work though,” read the comment.

What are your reactions?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here