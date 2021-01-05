Age is Just a Number: 71-year-old Deadlifts 234 kgs, Sets Four World Records in a Day

While old-age is associated with relaxing and resting in life, some senior citizens shun the stereotypes and baffle the world with their fitness routine. One such recent example is Rudy Kandlub, a 71-year-old who set four world records in a single day at the USPA North American Championships in San Diego in November 2020.

He impressively deadlifted 234 kgs, squat 195 kgs, bench pressed 303 kgs to earn four world records at the USPA North American Championships.

Kandlub took to Instagram to share the news with the world. He shared the videos from the Championship on his handle and wrote that he had a good day at USPA Drug-Tested North American Championships in San Diego. He also thanked his coaches and training partners.

In the comment section, people are congratulating him for the achievement. The post is filled with congratulatory message while some of the people are calling him their hero. His determination and hard work at the age of 71 is gaining praises and many are asking what his secret is.

Netizens are calling him an inspiration and fitness goals. According to the International Powerlifting League, he lifted 567 kgs in one day to earn a fourth world record in his weight class.

Kadlub's fitness journey started when he was 55 years old and worked hard to be a professional powerlifter. Now at the age of 71, he has bagged several titles and records in his name.

Another wonder kid Rory van Ulft had gained fame in December 2020 when she was named the ‘strongest 7-year-old’. Hailing from Canada, Rory is in third grade in school who can deadlift 80 kg, snatch 32 kgs and clean and jerk 42 kgs. Deadlifting is usually associated with adult gymnasts with enough strength to be able to lift such heavy weights. She can also squat 61 kgs.

According to news reports, she had started her weights training after her fifth birthday, two years ago. Rory was crowned USA weightlifting under-11 and under-13s Youth National Champion in the 30 kg weight class in December.

Following a strict diet and training schedule, her father had said that her safety is their top priority and how there’s a doctor assigned for her to make sure she is safe throughout the hard training.

Despite her weight training for more than nine hours a week, four hours for deadlifting, Rory considers herself a gymnast.