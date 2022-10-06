Age is Just a Number: Old Man Sets Dance Floor on Fire With Sizzling Salsa Moves

A viral video of an elderly man nailing Salsa moves on the dance floor has taken the internet by storm. The video in question was shared on the Instagram page of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce. The clip begins with the elderly man holding his young partner as they move together in synchronization as the spectators break into hooting and cheering for the man’s unbeatable energy and enthusiasm at his age. After performing some steps together, the old man breaks apart from his partner for a solo bit, then moves back to nailing partner steps again.

From circling to moving front and back, the short performance comprised it all. What made it more interesting is the way the elderly man also lifted his young partner, leaving spectators to clap for them. Throughout the performance, the cheering never stops. It seems that the video was recorded by one of the spectators who was attending the events. The Instagram user who shared the clip wrote, “Nobody Puts Baby in the Corner.” Watch the video below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it garnered massive attention from netizens. Currently, it has raked over 1.5 million views and more than 1 lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. Meanwhile, the comment section of the post is flooded with immense praise and adulation for the elderly man. A few who thought that the video is a testimony to ‘age is just a number’ lauded the viral man. A user wrote, “He is a pro imagine when he was younger!” Another added, “Wow! He’s in great shape for his age! Amazing.” One more wrote, “Papi is old but he damn sure ain’t cold,” a netizen asked, “How old is this guy 18?”

A section of the internet was left delighted to watch the dance clip. A netizen expressed, “Literally smiled all the way through this! Brilliant.” “Anyone else smiling like a maniac through the entire clip?” asked another. One more said, ” Ok they just stole my heart and I don’t care if I ever get it back.” Notably, nothing about the old man’s identity is known as of yet.

