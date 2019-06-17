Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Age Just a Number? This Stunt by Elderly Men at 'America's Got Talent' is Leaving Everyone Amazed

With over 11 lakh views on YouTube alone along with thirty-seven thousand likes, America's Got Talent captioned the video, "Age is truly just a number! You will never believe what this duo can do!"

Trending Desk

Updated:June 17, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Age Just a Number? This Stunt by Elderly Men at 'America's Got Talent' is Leaving Everyone Amazed
With over 11 lakh views on YouTube alone along with thirty-seven thousand likes, America's Got Talent captioned the video, "Age is truly just a number! You will never believe what this duo can do!"
Loading...

Remember the Giang Brothers from Vietnam who left the audience reeling as they performed death-defying stunts on BGT? Well, an octogenarian and his 54-year-old friend proved that age is just a number when they did something similar at America's Got Talent recently.

A video of the performance, which is going viral, shows best friends Edson (54) and Leon (84) stunning audience and judges alike with their amazing balancing stunt. The elderly duo, sporting suave suits who hail from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil set the stage on fire with their moves and left everyone gasping in surprise.

The duo's move of Edson lifting Leon over the head during the course of the act, while performing to Bruno Mars' Uptown Punk, left everyone screaming and rooting for them, including the judges.

With over 11 lakh views on YouTube alone along with thirty-seven thousand likes, America's Got Talent captioned the video, "Age is truly just a number! You will never believe what this duo can do!"

The YouTube video saw users commenting on the amazing feat, with one writing, "This clearly shows Age doesn't define your Talent. Hats off to these lads," while another posted, "My back broke 6 times while watching this...Just Amazing the two of you." Another user pointed out how amazing it was for them to be doing something like this at their age. the user wrote, "I'm 30, I'm never complaining about my body aging.. Very inspirational, well-done lads!!!"

While judge Julianne Hough commented that Leon, with his white hair and black glasses, resembled Ed Asner‘s old man character from Pixar’s “Up," tough judge Simon Cowell commented post-act, "This was a surprise. It was exactly why we created this show, to find people like you. This was genuinely one of my favorite acts.”

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram