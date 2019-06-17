Age Just a Number? This Stunt by Elderly Men at 'America's Got Talent' is Leaving Everyone Amazed

Remember the Giang Brothers from Vietnam who left the audience reeling as they performed death-defying stunts on BGT? Well, an octogenarian and his 54-year-old friend proved that age is just a number when they did something similar at America's Got Talent recently.

A video of the performance, which is going viral, shows best friends Edson (54) and Leon (84) stunning audience and judges alike with their amazing balancing stunt. The elderly duo, sporting suave suits who hail from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil set the stage on fire with their moves and left everyone gasping in surprise.

The duo's move of Edson lifting Leon over the head during the course of the act, while performing to Bruno Mars' Uptown Punk, left everyone screaming and rooting for them, including the judges.

With over 11 lakh views on YouTube alone along with thirty-seven thousand likes, America's Got Talent captioned the video, "Age is truly just a number! You will never believe what this duo can do!"

The YouTube video saw users commenting on the amazing feat, with one writing, "This clearly shows Age doesn't define your Talent. Hats off to these lads," while another posted, "My back broke 6 times while watching this...Just Amazing the two of you." Another user pointed out how amazing it was for them to be doing something like this at their age. the user wrote, "I'm 30, I'm never complaining about my body aging.. Very inspirational, well-done lads!!!"

While judge Julianne Hough commented that Leon, with his white hair and black glasses, resembled Ed Asner‘s old man character from Pixar’s “Up," tough judge Simon Cowell commented post-act, "This was a surprise. It was exactly why we created this show, to find people like you. This was genuinely one of my favorite acts.”