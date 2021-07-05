Age No Bar: 70-year-old Retired Man Pedals to Supply Essentials in Hyderabad

Amid a raging pandemic, coronavirus warriors have been trying to help out those in need. Cutting across all age-groups, volunteers are stepping out to help by supplying essential items to anyone who needs them, some with the assistance of local NGOs or groups of people or some on their own. Among them is also 70-year old KR Srinivas Rao who has been running errands on his bicycle to deliver medicines, ration, and other essentials to senior citizens or anyone who cannot leave their homes during pandemic, reported The Times of India.

Rao is a retired Air India employee and is also part of a local group of volunteers called the Hyderabad Relief Riders. He also is involved in checking whether the requests are genuine or not. He lives in West Marredpally and has been attending requests that are at a radius of six to seven kilometre from his residence and in some special situations, even spends money to buy the essentials from his own pocket.

Mr. Srinivas Garu ( 70 years old ) delivering the grocery for the covid patients A inspirational person with golden heart to serve the needy Sir Srinivas Garu #communityservicebybicycle #ReliefRidersHyderabad @HiHyderabad@swachhhyd @arvindkumar_ias @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Vdqbv26Rl7 — Relief Riders Hyderabad #ReliefRiders (@ReliefRidersHyd) June 28, 2021

“I want to do whatever little I can do for the society. Whenever I go to deliver, I make it a point to see their condition and do my bit,” Rao was quoted as saying by TOI.

He said that despite his wife having apprehensions about it in the beginning, she came around later and has been cooperative since then but his children, who are all based abroad, are yet to fully be on board with him going out in the pandemic.

A fitness enthusiast, Rao reportedly uses bicycle to travel in and around the city and also plays table tennis daily for 2 hours. He says he has also seen some people trying to misuse their services even if they could go to the stores themselves. “When I come across such cases, I counsel them and encourage them to step out and shop for their needs," he said.

