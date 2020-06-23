Age No Bar: Colorado Man, 90, Comes Out as Gay after Years of Being in Closet

Kenneth Felts, 90, had been secretive about his sexuality until the memories of his first love were rekindled as he decided to write his memoirs. Felts had a conversation with his lesbian daughter Rebecca Mayes and he confided in her about his first romantic relationship with a man named Phillip.

Phillip and Felts couldn't be together because of the attitude towards LGBTQ community back then. He said that he had been living in a closet all his life. But at the age of 90, Felts has come out as a gay. He sent emails to his close friends and posted on Facebook too and said that he had always felt like he had two personalities: a straight man called Ken and a gay man called Larry, the Pink News reported.

Felts had parted way with his love some 50 years ago for the fear of homphobia from people around him. He said that lack of a gay community was one reason that he never considered coming out about his sexuality.

“People who came out came out on their own, without support. And I guess I didn’t have the courage to face society at that time, so I just went ahead and buried it,” he was quoted as saying. He is now raising funds for LGBTQ communities. He also took part in Denver Pride Virtual 5km walk on June 20 and raised $450 for an LGBT+ organisation in Colorado.