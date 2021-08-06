Age No Barrier: Inspiring Tale of Oksana Chusovitina, Eight-time Olympic Gymnast

Before Simone Biles gained global fame with her record-breaking performance and string of Olympic medal wins, Uzbekistan’s gymnast Oksana Chusovitina reigned the sport. At 46, Chusovitina is participating in her eighth Olympic games which is an achievement in itself, given how gymnastics is believed to be a sport for younger bodies.

On Sunday, Chusovitina lost the final spot in her last ever Games, but received a standing ovation from fellow athletes who looked up to her as she bowed out of the biggest stage for the last time. The athlete was hoping to target a place in the vault final, and was unable to hide her disappointment when she realised her score was not high enough to keep her in contention. The Uzbek wept as she lost the final spot but later said she had been crying “tears of happiness”, because so many people have supported her for such a long time and she is just so grateful, reported AFP.

Chusovitina made her debut in the Olympic Games in Barcelona 1992, where she won a gold medal for the Soviets team. Since her debut, Chusovitina has won 11 medals at 17 world championships, and has had five gymnastic moves named after her because she was the first to perform them at a world championship or the Olympics.

Oksana Chusovitina 1992 Olympics floor. This is Oksana Chusovitina 8th Olympics!! No words to describe how impressive that is. Forever an icon. Wishing Oksana the best of luck! I’m so excited to watch. pic.twitter.com/bif8O8ZTna— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) July 24, 2021

The Sydney 2000 Games were meant to be the last Olympics for Chusovitina. At the time, the gymnast was considered a perfect age for retirement. The athlete had already made history by competing in Sydney after giving birth. Chusovitina had decided to step back from the sport and wished to devote time to her family, but when her son Alisher was diagnosed with leukemia in 2002, she decided to return to the vault to cover the medical fees.

She once again entered international competitions to raise money for her son and even went on to win a silver medal in the vault, her current specialty, at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Alisher was declared cancer-free just a few months before Chusovitina won her first individual Olympic medal in Beijing. She finished fourth at the 2018 world championships in the vault when she was 43.

Chusovitina now wishes to live her life as a mother and a wife.

