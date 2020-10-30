AgeNotCage: Mumbai Teacher is Petitioning to Get Lingerie Brands to Not Just Hire Young Models

Geeta J, a Mumbai-based teacher and aspiring model in her 50s, was browsing through a top lingerie site when she realised how ageist most advertisements on e-commerce platforms are- all the models advertising the products were in their 20s or 30s, much to her shock and disappointment.

Soon, she started an online campaign directed at Zivame, one of India's most well-known lingerie e-commerce platforms, urging them to hire older models as well for their products.

"Are some clothes restricted for a certain age bracket? Are some brands unconsciously sending a message to people that lacy, sexy lingerie or fancy activewear is only for the women in 20s or 30s and the desire of a 40+ to wear them is wrong? Are women no more fit to become a lingerie model past a certain age?" Geeta wrote in her campaign description on Change.org.

"Ageism (discrimination on the basis of age) decreases one's self-respect and self-confidence. Let's join our hands together to give equal opportunities to all ages," she added.

In her petition, Geeta urged the leaders of Zivame to include such women as their models so as to set an example for hundreds of women in the country and to boost their confidence.

Not just Change.org, she promoted her campaign on Twitter too with the hashtag, #AgeNotCage.

At the time of writing this, the petition has almost 2,000 signatures.

Within three weeks of Geeta launching her campaign, the brand's marketing head wrote back to her and extended their support to her mission. In fact, Zivame also tweeted responding to her tweet from their official handle. They even invited Geeta to help them out with the process.

We are with you @jena_geeta Zivame is all about inclusivity whether it is body type, life stage, or age. While we feature various models we would be happy to take recommendations on models if you have names. Please reach out directly to khatija@zivame.com. — Zivame (@Zivame) October 14, 2020

