'Agla IPL Pakistan Mein Hoga': Umar Akmal Does an Oopsie While Promoting PSL

Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal has, over the years, become a social media staple, but for all the wrong reasons. Whether it was his kick-boxing videos from earlier or him striking a pose with a luxurious Bentley, the 28-year-old has always been on the troll radar of Twitter.This time was no different; when Akmal decided to promote his team Quetta Gladiators for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), he made an embarrassing goof-up in the process.The PSL has moved to Pakistan after the first 26 matches were played in the UAE. The four league stage matches and four playoffs will now be held in Karachi, including the finals.Supporting this move, Akmal took to his Twitter page to promote his team and the league through a video message and said:“Zaahir si baat hai Quetta ki team Karachi aayi hui hai aur hum apne home ground pe khel rahe hain, aur crowd jitna bhi support karega hamari team ko, team utna accha perform karegi. Aur crowd issi tarike se har team ko support karega toh agla IPL sorry PSL yahin pe hoga (Our team Quetta is here in Karachi and we are playing on our home ground. More the support from the crowd, better the team will perform. And if the crowd supports every team like this, the next IPL sorry PSL will be held here)"The gaffe instantly triggered reactions from social media users, who didn't go easy on the Quetta Gladiators' batsman.The three games were shifted from Lahore to Karachi after the Pakistani government shut down the Lahore airport temporarily, amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan.