'Agla IPL Pakistan Mein Hoga': Umar Akmal Does an Oopsie While Promoting PSL
Akmal was promoting his team Quetta Gladiators and Pakistan Super League (PSL), which has moved to Pakistan's Karachi from UAE for the remaining matches.
Screenshot from video tweeted by @taimoor_ze.
This time was no different; when Akmal decided to promote his team Quetta Gladiators for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), he made an embarrassing goof-up in the process.
The PSL has moved to Pakistan after the first 26 matches were played in the UAE. The four league stage matches and four playoffs will now be held in Karachi, including the finals.
Supporting this move, Akmal took to his Twitter page to promote his team and the league through a video message and said:
“Zaahir si baat hai Quetta ki team Karachi aayi hui hai aur hum apne home ground pe khel rahe hain, aur crowd jitna bhi support karega hamari team ko, team utna accha perform karegi. Aur crowd issi tarike se har team ko support karega toh agla IPL sorry PSL yahin pe hoga (Our team Quetta is here in Karachi and we are playing on our home ground. More the support from the crowd, better the team will perform. And if the crowd supports every team like this, the next IPL sorry PSL will be held here)"
Umar Akmal who recently back to Pakistan International Squad saying next IPL Pakistan pe hoga. Subhan Allah ... pic.twitter.com/DFxLX40pp0— Rahul Majumdar (@RahulM45_) March 10, 2019
Subhan Allah ... pic.twitter.com/kjHzIz4yxO— Taimoor Zaman (@taimoor_ze) March 9, 2019
The gaffe instantly triggered reactions from social media users, who didn't go easy on the Quetta Gladiators' batsman.
Dil me itna dard hai IPL na khelne ka @SirJadeja— Shantanu (@shantanu2391710) March 10, 2019
Inke dimaag se India aur IPL dono hi nahi jaate— apun hi भगवान hai (@TheCheeky_Krati) March 10, 2019
— Vardhan (@ImVardhan45) March 10, 2019
@Umar96Akmal तुम्हारी गलती नहीं, #IPL है ही ज़्यादा फेमस।#IPL opening match = #PSL Final— Mohd Shahe Alam (@iAlam75) March 10, 2019
Dil ki baat zuban per aa hi gayi— Murtaza Calcutta (@MurtazaCalcutt1) March 10, 2019
yaara kabhi toh apna lol karwana bandh karle— Kumar Udit Saumya (@SaumyaUdit) March 10, 2019
Dimag me sirf IPL hi chalta h— prince kumar (@salman_fandom_) March 10, 2019
Video: Umar Akmal claims that given enthusiasm of Pakistan cricket fans, the day is not far when IPL would take place in Pakistan ! pic.twitter.com/NyXFoP5Mot— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) March 10, 2019
Umar Akmal "the next IPL will be in Pakistan" #Cricket pic.twitter.com/6w58PbXakn— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 10, 2019
Next IPL??? #UmarAkmal #QuettaGladiators #ShaanePakistan #HBLPSL #PurpleForce #Pakistan #Karachi #CricketComesHome #CricketComesToKarachi #IPL pic.twitter.com/QRDvl7tuhP— Khel Shel (@khelshel) March 9, 2019
The three games were shifted from Lahore to Karachi after the Pakistani government shut down the Lahore airport temporarily, amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan.
