Agra Farmer Discovers 4,000-year-old Copper Weapons Buried Under a Field

An accidental excavation in a farmland in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district has revealed a large number of copper swords and harpoons that date back to some 4,000 years ago. A farmer was levelling his field when he stumbled upon these “exciting” findings.

Initially, the farmer thought the artifacts to be of gold and silver so he went home and hid them. But soon, the police got a whiff of the incident and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was informed.

As per the experts, the weapons can be traced back to the copper age, roughly 4,000 years ago.“These copper hoards belong to the Chalcolithic period and the presence of Ochre-coloured Pottery (OCP) is directly associated with this time,” said Bhuvan Vikram, director of archaeology, ASI, in an interview with The Times of India. Vikram elaborated how bronze used to be a metal of speciality during the copper age. However, evidence has shown that copper was more prevalent when it came to manufacturing “such hoard implements.” Vikram added, “What needs to be explored is why the weapons were found in a cluster. Were the arms being transported or were they being made there?”

Superintending archaeologist, Raj Kumar, said, “The presence of weapons indicates the people of this age were involved in fighting and that could be between large groups for land or rights. These weapons couldn’t have been helped by the common man.”

The OCP culture, traces of which were found in the weapons cluster found in Mainpuri, dated between 2,000 and 1,500 BCE. There have been several other discoveries made in the area that also belong to the same era. This supports the claims for the recently found weapons to be as old as 2,000 BC (4,000 years ago). The age was confirmed after a carbon dating test was done on samples collected.

