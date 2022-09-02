Agrarian Festival 'Nuakhai' Celebrated With Enthusiasm And Unique Traditions in Odisha

Western Odisha dipped in devotion and celebration on account of the Agrarian festival ‘Nuakhai, the day after the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Known as Navakhai Parv, the word ‘Nua’ means new and ‘Khai’ means food. Nabanna (new rice) is offered to Maa Samaleswari, the presiding deity of Sambalpur, at the stipulated lagna as per rituals.

​People of western Odisha plunged into a festive mood with the most important agrarian festival Nuakhai on Thursday. After a gap of two years, the festival was celebrated with pomp and grandeur. As per the rituals, Nabanna (new paddy crop) is offered to the Goddess Samaleswari, the presiding deity of western Odisha between 10.56 am to 11.10 am. Subsequently, Nabanna was offered to other deities and people have food prepared from the new crops.

The excitement was high among the people as they celebrated the festival after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 situation. Thousands of devotees thronged the temple from morning carrying ‘Navanna’ to offer to Maa Samaleswari, the presiding deity of Sambalpur. They carried the offering that included newly harvested rice, vegetables, fruits, sweet food, incense sticks and other puja accessories.

The chief priest of Samaleswar temple Ambika Prasda Ray said, “As per rituals, Nabanna was offered to Maa Samaleswari at 10.56 AM. After that Nabanna was offered to deities. As it is a mass festival, it is celebrated in every household with great joy.”

“We are overwhelmed that after two years of covid restriction, this year we are celebrating the festival with pomp and grandeur. It is time to get together, it’s an occasion when the entire family renews its bonding of love, affection and respect not only with itself but also with the entire community at large,” said Sribatsa Mallick.

Unique Tradition

The royal family of Balangir, Anang Uday Singhdeo and Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo, who have been in the limelight for the past few years, sat together and ate together, forgetting the political row of the past few years. This year, elder brother Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo and his wife Sangita Singhdeo along with Anang Uday Singhdeo’s younger son Arkesh Singhdeo and elder son Kikkesh Narayan Singhdeo, have eaten the nabanna. In this mass festival of Western Odisha, the main motto of Nuakhai is to forget all the anger and fear and celebrate the festival of brotherhood with joy and happiness. Although politics is on the other side, Nuakhai is a different festival. There is no separation of politics, but a time of family unity.

Royal family member Kanak Vardhan Sighdeo said, “Despite anger and row, Mass Festival Nuakhai is a festival to forget all the anger and fear and celebrate the festival of brotherhood with joy and happiness. Nuakhai is a different festival. There is no separation of politics, but a time of family unity.”

“We are celebrating the festival with joy. I pray Maa Samaleswari and Maa Pataneswari to bless the people of Odisha. We are eating Nabanna together,” said Royal Family member Meghana Singdeo.

Similarly, more than 1,000 members of the Dandasena family ate Nabanna in the Nehena village of Khadial block under the Nuapada district. Not 100 or 200, but 1,000 members of the Dandasena families have created new history together. An elderly person in the family offered Nabanna to deities, and then all the members ate nabanna.

“We are overwhelmed to celebrate the mass festival after a gap of two years. We are the members of the biggest family in the district to celebrate the festival. It spread the message of brotherhood and time of reunion” said Birendra Dandasena.

President Droupadi Murmu extended wishes to the people of western Odisha on the occasion. She wished that the festival brings love and harmony and prosperity to all.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people of the state on the occasion. “Nuakhai Juhar! Best wishes to everyone on this special day. This is an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers for their exemplary work in feeding our nation. May our society scale new heights of progress and may everyone be happy as well as healthy,” Modi tweeted.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also wished the people of the State on the occasion. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan also greeted the people on the occasion.

To mark the occasion, several cultural and community programmes were lined up for the evening.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here