'Ahchoo', The Latest Tiktok Challenge is Driving People Insane
Ahchoo is all about a sneeze , which makes a character switches from one scene to another followed by a sneezing sound.
Tiktok has been always exciting and amusing for its users and viewers and is now becoming a obsession for youngsters.
Every second day it is coming up with new and more exciting challenges and people are driving crazy for them.
And now after the freaky #HornChallenge , #Ahchoo is the latest addition to these hilarious challenges.
Feeling Awestruck ? Have a look to some of the videos of this latest trend.
1. Sneeze and get your make-up done .
2. If it can help you with your make-up, it can ruin it too.
3. Wanna get bald ? Let your barber sneeze and whushhhh !
4. Want your baby to come out early from your womb ? Sneeze, and let the magic happen.
5. Do you also get angry when your kid does not wake up in the morning ? Maybe sneezing can help you !
6. Sometimes, it can put you in trouble.
7. Wanna see a magic ? Sneeze at home and wohooo you're in Rajasthan.
8.Watch your soft toy pooch turning into a real dog .
9. A sneeze can strip your clothes.
