An initiative by &
1-min read

'Ahchoo', The Latest Tiktok Challenge is Driving People Insane

Ahchoo is all about a sneeze , which makes a character switches from one scene to another followed by a sneezing sound.

Mansi Arora | News18.com

Updated:June 25, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
'Ahchoo', The Latest Tiktok Challenge is Driving People Insane
Ahchoo is all about a sneeze , which makes a character switches from one scene to another followed by a sneezing sound.
Tiktok has been always exciting and amusing for its users and viewers and is now becoming a obsession for youngsters.

Every second day it is coming up with new and more exciting challenges and people are driving crazy for them.

And now after the freaky #HornChallenge , #Ahchoo is the latest addition to these hilarious challenges.

Ahchoo is all about a sneeze , which makes a character switches from one scene to another followed by a sneezing sound.

Feeling Awestruck ? Have a look to some of the videos of this latest trend.

1. Sneeze and get your make-up done .

2. If it can help you with your make-up, it can ruin it too.

3. Wanna get bald ? Let your barber sneeze and whushhhh !

4. Want your baby to come out early from your womb ? Sneeze, and let the magic happen.

5. Do you also get angry when your kid does not wake up in the morning ? Maybe sneezing can help you !

6. Sometimes, it can put you in trouble.

7. Wanna see a magic ? Sneeze at home and wohooo you're in Rajasthan.

8.Watch your soft toy pooch turning into a real dog .

9. A sneeze can strip your clothes.

