Ahead of Chocolate Day, Cadbury Was Yet Again Asked if Dairy Milk is 'Halal'. Is it?

With Chocolate day - the 'sweetest' day of Valentines' Week, is upon us. But for chocolate brand Cadbury, the day could be rather bittersweet.

Currently owned by the US company Kraft, Cadbury, the former-British owned maker of chocolates like Dairy Milk recently received a boost of $20.5 million in investments. It even earned the praise of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who hailed the company for producing 125 more Milky Bar chocolate bars from its 'historic Birmingham home', making it a champion of its post-Brexit economic policies after it decided to move production of a majoe chunk of Dairy Milk bars to UK.

But that did not stop naysayers from dredging up a stale but persistent debate - one that keeps coming back to haunt Cadbury.

What debate? The one about whether Cadbury chocolates are halal or not.

I am with you on that one. I did not know that Cadbury chocolate uses #halal ingredients. https://t.co/JccKrV9oBD— Anders Leijerstam (@andersleijersta) February 5, 2021

I have heard Cadbury's chocolate contains #halal products. I love chocolate but have gone of Cadbury's. What about others?Sorry to spoil your morning at HQ.— Anders Leijerstam (@andersleijersta) February 5, 2021

Won’t touch Cadbury. Halal friendly thats why! Won’t buy a product that condones thatvile method— Colin Grigson (@grigson_colin) February 5, 2021

The debate has sprung up time and again and Cadbury has spent many taxing hours explaining.

So does or doesn't Cadbury sell halal products? The answer is both yes and no. And the key to unlocking the right one lies in the meaning of the word 'halal'.

What does halal mean?

Many non-Muslims across the world often confuse halal with non-vegetarian food. That, however, is not the case. The Arabic word 'halal' refers to all that is "lawful" or "permissible". In that sense, water is just as halal as an apple.

Things that are "halal" Air, water, bread, eggsIf you're a really committed bigot, I'm afraid you'll have to stop consuming those things— Mariam Veiszadeh (@MariamVeiszadeh) November 11, 2014

Halal meat is also exactly that -- meat which is procured following the process of slaughtering animals prescribes in The Quran. Muslims across the world prefer to consume only halal meat.

Where does Cadbury come in?

For reasons best known to them, many across the world are convinced that Cadbury leans toward Muslim appeasement and they substantiate that claim with the fact that Cadbury is halal. So is Cadbury halal? Yes. It is "halal" as in it is "permissible" for the consumption of Muslims.

But that does not mean it is 'halal certified'.

What does it mean to be 'halal certified'?

"Halal certified" is the official tag given to foods that contain meat. Cadbury does not use meat or any form of meat in its chocolates. In a 2018 tweet, the company had clarified that "in the UK our (Cadbury's) chocolate products are suitable for vegetarians and those following a Muslim diet, however, they are NOT Halal certified. The only animal-related products we use in the UK are milk and eggs".

In the UK our chocolate products are suitable for vegetarians and those following a Muslim diet, however they are NOT Halal certified. The only animal related products we use in the UK are milk and eggs.— Cadbury UK (@CadburyUK) February 19, 2018

Cadbury UK doesn't pay the Muslim Council anything.— Graham runs... 小光頭 (@itsafrogslife) February 8, 2021

So yes, while Cadbury is halal, it is not halal-certified, i.e, it is suitable for the consumption of Muslims but is not just relegated to them. In other words, Cadbury is as Muslim-appeasing as you are bigoted. Remember that while going chocolate shopping for your crush this Valentine's Week! May the sweetness be with you.