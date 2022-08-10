World Lion Day 2022: Viral Videos of The King of The Jungle From Around The World

In a bid to celebrate the king of the jungle, every year August 10 is observed as World Lion Day. The day aims to raise awareness about the conservation of lions and to gather support to end the declining trend in the lion population. Currently, on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, lion is listed as vulnerable. The special day was founded by the Big Cat Initiative and National Geographic in 2013, with an aim to protect lions in their natural habitat. As the day approaches, let’s take a look at some of the lion videos that are buzzing over the internet:

Rarely, we have ever witnessed a dog and a lion sharing an “incredible bond”. This unlikely but beautiful video exhibits a rare white lion playing with a dog. As per the caption of the video, the two apparently “grew up together” and ended up being best friends. The viral video, which has garnered over 59 lakh likes, has stunned thousands of netizens.

https://twitter.com/ParveenKaswan/status/1292468358655303680?s=20&t=_eVeDF_JtbSfiPcc2tp0fw

This is indeed a magnificent view, as not every day you see a pride of lions crossing a waterhole. There is no denying the fact that this video gives us a candid view of how pride behaves in their natural habitat. The video of this sight to behold was shared two years back by IFS Officer Praveen Kaswan on the occasion of World Lion Day.

https://twitter.com/Ivy_MiddletonUK/status/1292782030963572738?s=20&t=5Zwrtc2cuE5TrQVqFg8EaQ

It might be hard to find a majestic view like this. Such an enthralling close view of a full-grown lion sitting in all its pride and honour. Posted two years back, the video has been played more than 14 thousand times and has garnered around two thousand likes.

https://twitter.com/surenmehra/status/1424939918015406087?s=20&t=N35jUqPG_HjOGyOFjp4IBg

In this adorable video, posted by IFS Officer Surender Mehra, a lioness and its cub can be seen playing around and cuddling together. As the cub moved a bit farther from the lioness, she got up and went to her baby.

