Ahmed Shehzad Asks For Review After Dropping a Sitter and Twitter Has a Deja Vu Moment

Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad dropped a regulation catch during Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Federal Areas clash in the ongoing Pakistan Cup 2019 on Wednesday.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
Screenshot from video posted by @Saj_PakPassion / Twitter | PTV Sports video.
Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad asked for a review after dropping a dolly during the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Federal Areas clash in the ongoing Pakistan Cup 2019 on Wednesday.

The domestic five-team one-day tournament that kicked off on April 2 saw Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeating the defending champions Federal Areas by three wickets, with a star performance by KP's 33-year-old pacer Wahab Riaz, who finished the match with a five-wicket haul in his 10 overs.

However, the match was marred by an incident that occurred in the final over of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's run chase when the team needed 3 runs off 4 balls. Looking to finish the whole business quickly, Khushdil Shah, who was batting at 39, went for the big one when he sent the ball straight down the throat of Ahmed Shehzad, who was guarding the deep mid-wicket region. As luck would have it, Shehzad fumbled and dropped a regulation catch. He then picked up the ball from the ground and claimed the catch.

If that wasn't embarrassing enough, Shehzad had a brain fade moment and immediately made a TV signal, asking for a DRS.

The slow-motion footage that replayed was salt on the wounds of Shehzad.




Fans on social media had a déjà vu moment and they weren't really impressed by his efforts.

























Back in 2015, during an ODI clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Shehzad had dropped Lahiru Thirimanne but had later claimed to catch to the umpires. The replays that played on the big screen, however, told a different story.



Meanwhile, Wahab Riaz's match-winning spell was complemented by a 107-run partnership between Mohammad Saad and Adil Amin for the third wicket. Saad contributed 64 off 84 with the bat while Amin went on to score 70 off 75.

Khushdil Shah's 40 and Sohail Khan's spirited 25 helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cross the finish line with 2 deliveries to spare.
