Ahmedabad Woman Accuses Husband of Not Having Sex for One Year, Forcing Daughter to Drink Beer

A woman from the Gota area of Ahmedabad city has filed a complaint with the police against her NRI husband. According to the woman, her husband, who is now based in Dubai, forced beer down the throat of their two-year-old daughter. She also alleged that he had deprived her of sex for more than a year. In her FIR, the woman wrote that she had gotten married in 2016 and had moved to Dubai with her husband in 2017. He had allegedly then forced her to drink beer and would give their infant daughter empty beer cans to play with.

The FIR also says that the husband, unnamed, would beat her and abuse her upon the provocation of her in-laws.

According to a report by Times of India, the woman said that her husband would create a ruckus every time he got drunk. He would apparently force her to drink as well despite the fact that she never liked it. He also made their toddler drink.

She said that the man would taunt her for her delicate physical condition and refused to have sex with her for over a year. He also refused to pay for medicines when their daughter was sick.

She said that after she returned to India from Dubai, her husband dropped her off at her maternal home. Then he fled to Dubai with the rest of his family.

A few months ago, a 24-year-old man in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was arrested after he flashed a law student on the pretext of asking for an address. The incident occurred on January 22 when the woman, who works for a private law firm in the city’s Navrangpura area, was stopped by the accused, who lives in the nearby colony on Usmanpura, The Times of India reported. The 21-year-old law student had been visiting a shopping complex in the city when the man accosted her on a scooter and asked her for an address.

According to the report, the woman said she did not know the address but nevertheless tried to help the man. In the meantime, however, the man started making derogatory comments and flashed the woman.

Cops, however, were quick to respond after the woman lodged a complaint with the women’s wing of the city’s police. Navrangpur police station looked into the matter. The accused who goes by the name of Chirag Bhati was arrested after cops went through CCTV footage from the area to zero in on the culprit.

Upon being questioned, Bhati admitted to the crime but gave a strange reason for committing the crime. According to Bhati, his wife was pregnant and he had not had sex with her or anyone else for over three months, which is why he decided to flash the law student.