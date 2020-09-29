Ahmedabad Woman Falls in Love with Sperm Donor but He Walks Away with 'His Sons'

In a tragic incident, a woman from Ahmedabad was pushed into depression after being abandoned by husband and a sperm donor, who took away her twin sons.

The 45-year-old woman had to undergo an IVF (in vitro fertilization) on her husband's insistence after four years of marriage. Unable to conceive naturally, through the insemination she gave birth to twin sons and the couple was leading a good life for the next five years until the husband began drinking, reports Times of India.

Later, they started having arguments over the husband not being their natural father and he even accused his wife of having contact with the sperm donor.

After a lot of upheaval, she decided to separate from her husband and move away with the sons.

Meanwhile, she came across the donor, who is 10 years younger to her, and started developing a close contact.

The woman started working as domestic help and earned about Rs 15000 per month.

The donor, who ran a coaching center for secondary and higher secondary school students, was aware of the troubles between the woman and her husband, feeling bad for his "unwitting role".

Eventually, the duo came closer and developed a relationship while the donor started partially shouldering the responsibility of the sons.

Through him, she became pregnant five month ago. However, when she proposed marriage, he refused to tie the knot.

Adding on to it, the pandemic made it more difficult for her to sustain the job and right then, the donor took away the sons claiming they're his.

Unable to fund herself with the depleting resources, she had to vacate her home after repeated warnings from the landlord. Having nowhere to go and no one to fall back upon, the woman turned to a government shelter home, where she is under counseling.